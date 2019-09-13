A $1.2 million project starting next week aims to replace aging water mains in Northfield and Linwood.
New Jersey American Water plans to replace about 3,300 feet of water main along Shore Road from Rosedale Avenue in Northfield to Dee Drive in Linwood, the company said Thursday in a news release. Work is slated to start on or about Monday and is expected to finish by the end of November, weather permitting.
The water lines, which were installed as far back at the 1930s, will be replaced with larger, ductile iron main, according to the release. The project will advance water service reliability and increase water flow for household consumption and fire protection.
The work will be completed by local contractor Pioneer Pipe between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, with work outside the schedule only if needed to maintain the project schedule, according to the release. Traffic restrictions and alternating traffic patterns are likely to occur. The final street restorations are scheduled to be complete by spring.
