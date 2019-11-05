Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
ATLANTIC CITY — The polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday, but final tallies for the city's municipal election will have to wait a few more days.
A significant number of Atlantic County's vote-by-mail ballots will come from Atlantic City, and the county Board of Elections still has to calculate the totals.
According to the board, 2,028 mail-in ballots from Atlantic City have been returned as of Tuesday morning. There were 279 mail-in ballots in the 1st Ward, 230 in the 2nd Ward, 271 in the 3rd Ward, 369 in the 4th Ward, 293 in the 5th Ward and 586 in the 6th Ward. County officials estimated more than 500 mail-in ballots still had not been returned by Tuesday afternoon, with nearly 20% of those from Atlantic City registered voters.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
In June's primary, 1,327 of the 3,737 total votes cast in Atlantic City were mail-in ballots, official county results show.
Jim Johnson, special counsel to Gov. Phil Murphy for the Atlantic City transition, has accep…
Most of the city's election results were not reported by the Board of Elections by this publication's print deadline Tuesday night.
Results for two of the six city ward races were not in doubt, regardless of the mail-in ballot totals.
Third Ward Councilman Kaleem Shabazz was reelected to a second term after running uncontested in Tuesday's general election. Shabazz, a Democrat, easily defeated his primary challenger, Torres Mayfield Sr., in June.
Mayor Marty Small Sr. appeared on Tuesday's ballot for the 2nd Ward council seat in an uncontested race, but he will not accept the position. Small was sworn in as mayor in October after former Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. resigned following a guilty plea in federal court to a single count of wire fraud for defrauding a youth basketball league out of more than $87,000. Small's ascension to mayor occurred too close to Tuesday's election for his name to be removed from the ballot.
The city Democratic Committee nominated three names — LaToya Dunston, Deon Garland and Edward Stephens — to fill Small's unexpired council term. Council will have to vote on the three nominees before year's end.
The 2nd Ward seat will be on the ballot in November 2020, as will a one-year unexpired term for mayor. The full four-year term for mayor will be on the 2021 ballot.
ATLANTIC CITY — At least one-third of City Council will have a new representative when the g…
In the 1st Ward, incumbent Democrat Aaron "Sporty" Randolph had an early lead over two challengers, Republican Matthew McGrath and independent Geoff Rosenberger. Randolph, who was elected to serve as council president after Small vacated his seat, is the longest serving ward councilman in the city. By 9:30 p.m., with all districts reporting, Randolph had nearly 82% of the ballots cast.
The 4th and 5th wards were both guaranteed to have new representation in 2020 even before Tuesday's election.
Councilman Chuen "Jimmy" Cheng lost in the Democratic primary to Muhammad "Anjum" Zia in his bid for reelection to the 5th Ward seat. Zia and Republican Sharon Zappia were vying for the seat, with Zappia leading 64% to 36%.
William "Speedy" Marsh, who has been representing the 4th Ward since 2002, decided against running for election in 2019, opening the door for either Democrat Md Hossain Morshed or Republican Sean Reardon, who each held off a host of primary challengers in June. As of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Morshed led 73% to 27%.
The governing body's lone incumbent Republican, Jesse Kurtz, faced off against Democrat Mohammed Suhel Ahmed in the 6th Ward. Kurtz led Tuesday night 75% to 25%.
I cover Atlantic City government and the casino industry since joining The Press in early 2018. I formerly worked as a politics & government reporter for NJ Herald and received the First Amendment: Art Weissman Memorial NJPA Award two years in a row.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.