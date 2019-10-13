OCEAN CITY — Thousands participated in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk Sunday, hosted by the American Cancer Society.
The noncompetitive 5K walk raised awareness and funds for breast cancer research and treatment. The event raised more than $286,000 in 2018. In 2019, more than 268,000 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer and 41,760 will die from the disease this year, according to the ACS. About 2,670 men are also expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer this year with 500 deaths.
Since 1993, more than 15 million walkers have raised more than $935 million to help save lives from breast cancer. Today, walks are held in more than 200 communities nationwide.
— David Danzis
