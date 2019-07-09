Crews from Air Station Atlantic City airlifted a man from a fishing boat Friday night, part of a busy weekend of rescues for the U.S. Coast Guard’s 5th District.
The man experienced symptoms of a heat stroke aboard the fishing boat Linda about 70 miles off Atlantic City. A crew member from Air Station Atlantic City in Egg Harbor Township said the boat headed back to shore and the rescue was made about 40 miles offshore.
He said they hoisted the man and he was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.
According to the 5th District public affairs office, stations from North Carolina to New Jersey stayed busy during the holiday weekend, which began Thursday when members of the Coast Guard Auxiliary rescued six people after their 14-foot boat capsized near Philadelphia International Airport.
Among the rescues, six people, including two children, were towed to safety early Friday morning in Philadelphia after their boat became disabled and Coast Guard crews responded.
The Coast Guard recommends those going out on the water wear a lifejacket, make sure the vessel they are using is in good working order and let someone know where they are going, as well as avoid alcohol while operating a vessel.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.