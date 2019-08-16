ats-shore fire grill

Shore Fire Grille owners Samantha and Timothy Kohlheim in 2012.

 Press archives

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — A local restaurant owner died Thursday night after crashing into the back of a crash attenuator vehicle preparing to set up a left lane closing for construction on Route 72, police said.

Officers responded to the scene at 9:30 p.m. A preliminary investigation indicated Timothy Kohlheim, 36, was driving west in the left lane at the time of the collision.

Kohlheim was pronounced dead at the scene. The Manahawkin man owned Shore Fire Grille, a restaurant with locations in Stafford and Surf City. Both locations were closed Friday, according to a post on the Shore Fire Grille Facebook page.

A GoFundMe page set up for the family had raised more than $25,000 within hours of being posted.

The crash attenuator vehicle’s driver, Nicholas Manzoni, 25, and a passenger, Ric Peters, 24, both of Little Egg Harbor Township, both sustained minor injuries and were transported to Southern Ocean Medical Center in Stafford for treatment.

The area near the collision was closed to traffic for about three hours.

The Stafford Township Fire Department, EMS and paramedics responded.

Contact: 609-272-7260 cshaw@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressColtShaw

Tags

Staff Writer

I cover breaking news on the digital desk. I graduated from Temple University in Dec. 2017 and joined the Press in the fall of 2018. Previously, I freelanced, covering Pennsylvania state politics and criminal justice reform.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments