MARGATE — The city will receive $47,232 in grants to support local homeless assistance programs, U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson said Friday.
The grant is part of more than $118 million awarded throughout the country. About $2.2 million was award to homeless programs in New Jersey, HUD said in a news release.
“The path to self-sufficiency begins with a safe place to sleep and ultimately, an affordable place to call home,” said Carson. “These grants will help service providers across the nation continue their work of reducing homelessness in their communities and help our most vulnerable neighbors. The Trump administration is committed to lifting up all Americans, and this announcement is yet another example of our unwavering commitment to empower this great nation through investing in our people.”
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.