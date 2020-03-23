Natalie Carlucci never thought to become a firefighter, but she knew she wanted to work with the community.
Since she was a little girl, she wanted to be a teacher, but soon realized it wasn’t a good fit. After starting her career as an aide in the Margate School District, she decided to look into becoming a firefighter upon a suggestion from one of her bosses.
“I had never looked into it before that,” she said. “Once I looked into it, I thought, ‘That would be a really awesome career, to help people.’ I still wanted to be a part of the community. I still wanted to help people, but I just didn’t want to be in the school system anymore. I wanted to get out of the field. It was just not for me, so I decided to take the civil service test.”
According to a February report from the National Fire Protection Association, there were about 1.1 million career and volunteer firefighters in the United States in 2018. Of the 370,000 career firefighters, about 93,000 were women. Of the 745,000 volunteer firefighters, about 78,000 were women.
The two women firefighters in Margate before Carlucci, Debbie Boyle and Danyl Loyle, have taken the 26-year-old city resident under their wings, she said. But so have the men.
“I’m the only girl on my shift,” Carlucci said. “If I have questions about girl things that the guys can’t answer, they will try their best. But the guys are pretty used to having girls at the Fire Department."
One question she had regarding "girl things" had to deal with sleeping arrangements when she’s working nights at the firehouse. If there are no calls and they’re all resting, everyone sleeps in one room.
“Honestly, it’s not bad at all,” she said. “I consider them my brothers.”
As a softball player at Holy Spirit High School in Absecon and then Albright College in Reading, Pennsylvania, Carlucci looked up to Jennie Finch, a former collegiate All-American and Olympian softball player.
“She kind of came out with this girl-power kind of theme,” she said. “She was the first one coming out with a pink glove or stuff more towards softball players. Everything was more towards baseball growing up."
Carlucci also has her girly touches. She always carries a pink pen in her pocket, and her glove holder is pink.
And like Finch, Carlucci is becoming a role model for younger girls who want to get into the first responder field.
Dan Adams, Margate fire chief, has watched her talk to kids while she’s in uniform and said she exemplifies what it’s like to be a woman in the fire service.
“She’s a role model,” Adams said. “That’s what we need today. She can guide people in a certain direction when it comes to making certain decisions in life.”
He said Carlucci is mature and brings a “motherly instinct” to the firehouse.
“I think she brings a good perspective,” he said. “She’s well-rounded, and she has some good life experiences.”
Tony Tabasso, captain of the 4th platoon in the Margate Fire Department, echoed Adams’ words, saying Carlucci’s sports background helps her in the field.
“It’s a physical job,” he said. “And playing sports, she has that in her already. Her hunger to learn makes my job easier.”
A typical day on the job consists of cooking, cleaning and preparatory work, including washing the vehicles and trucks and testing vehicle equipment. Drills, such as escaping through a window, are also practiced on a regular basis.
This is all between calls the firehouse gets. Carlucci said typically, there can be three to five calls in a 10-hour shift. In the summer, the firehouse can field up to 12 calls in one shift.
Growing up, she didn’t think a firefighter career was possible for women. She thought the only way a woman could work in the community was to teach.
“That’s what we grew up with. That’s what I thought it was,” she said. “This opened my eyes in ways … to use different skills. I’m an athlete. I fit much better in a firehouse than in a school.”
