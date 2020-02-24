MARGATE — A 76-year-old woman was injured in a fire Thursday after a candle was accidentally left lit too close to a combustible item, fire officials said.
Just before 3:15 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to the 9000 block of Pacific Avenue due to reports of a possible fire and heavy smoke. The woman was able to get out of the home and was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus in Atlantic City, then to Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, after sustaining second-degree burns. She remained in the hospital, according to Fire Chief Dan Adams.
During the fire, a cat was also reported to be in the residence and was located under a bed. The cat, a Maine Coon named Siri, did not sustain any injuries and was staying with a resident in Longport.
The fire was under control by 3:51 a.m. and the scene was cleared just after 6:30 a.m.
