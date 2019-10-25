MARGATE — The next phase of construction to replace about 1,250 feet of bulkhead at Amherst Avenue along the Margate/Longport border will begin in November, city officials said.
The construction, scheduled to be completed by May, replaces damaged timber bulkheads built in the early 1930s, according to a news release from the city. Construction includes removal and replacement of all utilities related to the marina industry, such as potable water, electricity, cable and telephone services.
The new bulkhead will be built with quality composite materials that will lessen the impact of flooding in the area and limit wave action from coastal storms, according to the city. Pier access from the street will also be constructed.
Bids will be received 11 a.m. Wednesday. The contract will be awarded at the Nov. 7 City Commission meeting, the release states.
Additional bulkhead improvements, scheduled to be completed by December, are being funded by private investors, the city said.
The final phase of the waterfront improvement project will include a promenade, decorative lighting, benches, trash receptacles, handicap access and parking and is scheduled to be completed by winter/spring 2021.
“These projects will greatly improve Margate’s bayfront by strengthening the bulkhead, reducing flood risk and enhancing this picturesque area,” Mayor Michael Becker said. “When the bulkhead and promenade are completed, we expect a new restaurant, greater access to the bayfront and additional town-wide events.”
