MARGATE — Robert Woods Sr., a city resident and former professional baseball player, remains in critical condition after his son allegedly assaulted him last week, police said Tuesday morning.
A headline in Tuesday’s paper incorrectly stated Woods had died.
Woods’ son, Robert T. Woods Jr., 45, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, endangering an injured victim, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and possession of a weapon after officials said he beat his 70-year-old father in the head, neck and hands with a golf club Jan. 21.
A detention hearing for Woods Jr. was postponed Monday after he was kept at the jail due to his mental health, according to Atlantic County Superior Court staff.
The hearing is now scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday.
