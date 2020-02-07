CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A Mays Landing man was arrested Friday on child pornography charges, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office said.
Richard Hoffman, 24, was previously arrested in a September 2018 State Police investigation, during which Hoffman was charged with luring for allegedly chatting with an undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old girl, the Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.
Subsequently, investigators identified additional victims of Hoffman, including a Villas girl.
Hoffman was arrested at home by members of the Prosecutor’s Office, State Police and Hamilton Township police.
He was charged with first-degree manufacturing child pornography, third-degree possession of child pornography, third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, two counts of sexual assault and third-degree witness tampering.
Hoffman was taken to the Cape May County jail pending court.
