HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A township man died Friday after the pickup truck he was driving hit a utility pole, police said.
At 11:23 a.m., officers responded to the Black Horse Pike near Garden Road, in the Weymouth section of the township, for a report of a one-car crash. A 2000 Ford F-350, operated by Robert Curry, 54, of Mays Landing, was traveling west on the pike when the vehicle crossed over the eastbound lanes and struck the pole, police said in a news release. Curry was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus in Galloway Township, where he was pronounced dead. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by township police and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
The Prosecutor's Office, Township of Hamilton Rescue Squad, AtlantiCare Paramedics and the Weymouth and Laureldale volunteer fire companies assisted at the scene.
