ATLANTIC CITY — Both of New Jersey's Democratic U.S. senators are backing Mayor Marty Small Sr. for the city's mayoral office.
U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez on Tuesday announced his endorsement of Small for the July 7 primary election. U.S. Sen. Cory Booker came out in support of Small earlier in June.
"Mayor Small is working hard for the citizens and taxpayers of Atlantic City," Menendez said in a statement. "I share his vision to improve the quality of life for residents, boost the local economy, create new jobs and address aging infrastructure."
The mayor said he was "honored" to receive Menendez's support, adding he looks forward to working with the senator "to make Atlantic City a better place to live, work and visit."
Small, Pamela Thomas-Fields and Jimmy Whitehead are vying for the Democratic nomination for the mayor's seat. Thomas Forkin is running unopposed in the Republican primary.
The mayoral candidates are running for a one-year unexpired term because of former Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr.’s resignation following a guilty plea in federal court last fall. A four-year term for mayor will be on the 2021 ballot.
This year’s primary election will be conducted almost entirely by mail due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
