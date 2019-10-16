A wind advisory is in effect starting tomorrow night, however we have to go through the soak…
LOWER TOWNSHIP — A man from the Town Bank section of the township has been chosen as the new director and chief executive officer of the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities.
Jody Alessandrine, who in the past served as executive director of two special improvement districts, Toms River, Ocean County, and State College, Pennsylvania, will start his new position in mid-February, according to a news release from the non-profit. He was also the inaugural director of the former Atlantic City Convention & Visitors Authority's Foundation.
"We are very pleased to find such a perfect applicant within our own community and already an active member of our organization," said Tom Carroll, President of MAC's Board of Trustees and Chair of the Director Search Team.
The Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities promotes the preservation, interpretation and cultural enrichment of the Cape May region for its residents and visitors, according to the release.
Alessandrine will be succeeding B. Michael Zuckerman, who has held the position for 37 years.
"It's been my privilege to know and admire Jody for more than 20 years," Zuckerman said. "Between his passion for historic preservation and his deep experience in non-profit management, I believe that he'll be the ideal successor to sustain and build on my legacy at MAC."
Alessandrine said that the opportunity to lead staff and volunteers into the organization’s next chapter “is the highlight of my professional career.”
"Having been a MAC member for the better part of 25 years, I wholeheartedly understand and appreciate what this organization has done to put Cape May back on the map and has continued to be the preservation juggernaut and tourism economy engine for the Lower Cape,” he said. “While it's impossible to fill the shoes per se of a 37-year veteran, I pledge to do my best to build upon Michael's grand accomplishments, and help make MAC's next chapter be highlighted by increasing its contributions to the cultural offerings and overall tourism economy of our special area."
Alessandrine earned a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Pennsylvania, according to the release. He has also served as a municipal administrator, was elected three times to City Council in Ocean City and was appointed by the governor to the board of the New Jersey Historic Trust, where he was the chairman of both its Education Outreach and Nominating committees.
