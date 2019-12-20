Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Wanda Shepard of Whitesboro, center, said she was offended by a display of Confederate symbols at Middle Township's annual Harvest Festival. Township officials have promised a review of policies related to the event.
Mayor Tim Donohue has said in interviews he has no affinity for the Confederate flag and did not see a display that raised concerns at this year’s Harvest Festival. A resident raised the matter in recent comments to Township Committee.
Vendor tables at last weekend's Old Tyme Harvest Festival sold pro-Trump and Confederate-flag-themed items.
Benjamin Saracco / Provided
Wanda Shepard of Whitesboro tells Township Committee she was offended by a display of Confederate symbols at Middle Township’s annual Harvest Festival.
Bill Barlow / For The Press
Wanda Shepard of Whitesboro, center, said she was offended by a display of Confederate symbols at Middle Township’s annual Harvest Festival. Township officials have promised a review of policies related to the event.
Bill Barlow / For The Press
Mayor Tim Donohue has said in interviews he has no affinity for the Confederate flag and did not see a display that raised concerns at this year’s Harvest Festival. A resident raised the matter in recent comments to Township Committee.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Mayor Tim Donohue promised a detailed discussion of policies related to the annual Olde Tyme Harvest Festival after a resident complained about a display of Confederate flags at this year’s event.
In 2020, he said, the township will review procedures for the popular event and evaluate goals for what began as a local craft show.
“It’s grown into a very large and successful event. But maybe we need to make it a little smaller, a little more homespun and more related to local products and local organizations,” Donohue said at Monday's Township Committee meeting.
This year was the 23rd for the event, held each October on Mechanic Street in Cape May Court House. Most years, hundreds turn out for the daylong event, but controversy arose this year after some residents complained about a vendor selling Confederate flags and symbols, along with hats, flags and other items supporting President Donald Trump.
Images of one vendor’s stall show a silhouette of an M-16 rifle superimposed over the Confederate flag, with the words “Come and Take It” underneath.
Donohue released a statement soon after the event, stating the township would revisit its policies for the festival. In a subsequent interview, he disavowed any sympathy for the display of Confederate imagery.
“While we respect freedom of speech and welcome a diversity of opinions, we reserve the right to only approve vendors that operate within the spirit of the event,” township officials said in a statement immediately after the event.
The matter came back up for discussion after comments from Wanda Shepard, a member of the Concerned Citizens of Whitesboro and secretary of the newly reconstituted Cape May County chapter of the NAACP.
“It’s been bothering me,” she said at the Township Committee meeting. “I don’t understand what happened. I just don’t think that should have been left up all day.”
If instead someone had a display with symbols of the Black Panther party, there would have been an immediate reaction, she said.
“I just really feel offended by it,” she said.
She acknowledged the township has addressed the issue, but she was not satisfied.
“I know you put something out there, but I don’t think it was enough,” she told Donohue at the meeting.
“You assume that I thought that it was OK that it was there all day? Why do you make that assumption?” asked Donohue.
“Because it was there all day,” Shepard said.
Donohue told Shepard there were about 120 vendors at the event. As he said in the past, he said he was at the event in the morning and did not see the display that raised concerns.
“I did not see it,” he said Monday.
“Well, I hold you responsible for that,” Shepard said. “I’m just voicing my opinion. I just hope that we can continue to work together and trust each other.”
“To my knowledge, we did not receive any complaints the day of the event,” Donohue said. After an image of the booth was posted to social media, the township began to receive complaints. “That’s when we as a governing body found out about it. I immediately took steps. I said that it was wrong and had no place in our community and that we were going to review the vendor qualifications.”
He said the event aims to highlight all that is good about Middle Township.
“The fact that a vendor came to our town from far away and displayed that flag, I don’t believe is a reflection on Middle Township. But it does prove a need that we need to screen the vendors better and be more specific and more careful about who we allow into the event, so a lesson learned,” he said. “Feelings were hurt, and we understand that.”
Donohue has suggested discussing the issue at a workshop meeting of Township Committee. On Monday, he floated the idea of hosting discussions around town, to potentially include the Martin Luther King Center in Whitesboro and the Rio Grande firehouse.
“We want to make sure everybody feels safe and comfortable coming to the Harvest Festival,” Donohue said.
