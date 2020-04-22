We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The world has changed since the township introduced its $22.28 million budget for 2020 in early March, but the budget has not.

On Monday, Township Committee approved the spending plan, which does not increase the township tax rate.

As approved, the municipal tax rate will be 48.3 cents per $100 of assessed value, the same as it has been for the past two years. If approved without a change, that would mean the owner of a house assessed at $300,000 would pay $1,449 in municipal taxes this year, in addition to school and county taxes.

Township Committee did take several steps in response to the extraordinary changes that occurred in March and April, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and the emergency measures enacted to slow its spread. They included approving a 30-day grace period with no interest for those running late on their taxes, as well as allowing the township to send estimated property tax bills.

According to township auditor Leon Costello, because the state has extended its fiscal year to Sept. 30, the township will not be able to send out the actual tax bill until the state budget is approved.

Committee members approved a resolution allowing the township to send out estimated tax bills for the next two quarters, which Costello described as necessary “if we want any money to come in.”

This was the second municipal meeting held remotely, with participants joining from their homes and Mayor Tim Donohue at the police headquarters in Township Hall. Committeeman Jim Norris was absent, with Committeeman Ike Gandy joining Donohue in a series of 2-0 votes.

Committee also approved borrowing money in the short term, in anticipation of future taxes. Costello said that’s important to have in place, but most likely no money will be borrowed.

“That’s something that we won’t do unless we have to because we don’t want to pay the interest,” he said, even though the interest would be relatively low.

Susan Anastasio-Quinones, the township’s chief financial officer, said her budget presentation has been on the township website for some time but went over a few budget details. The township is using more of its surplus than it has in prior years, she said, which helped avoid a tax rate increase.

There were also some savings in salaries and wages in the township administration.

“Of course, our largest appropriation is always police salaries, but they are our largest department and they’re 24/7,” she said.

Costello described the township as being in good financial shape and said the budget came in $1 million under the state cap on spending increases, “so you could spend a lot more money and raise a lot more money in taxes, which you’re not doing.”

Donohue said the township has to prepare for difficult times.

“Obviously we’re in a different world than we were when we first started talking about this,” he said, and said avoiding a tax increase is important to residents.

There were no comments from the public at the budget hearing. Residents could attend the meeting by phone or through the Zoom online meeting platform or watch the meeting on Facebook Live. Gandy said there seemed to be more people watching the meeting remotely than typically attend the meetings at Township Hall.

The township can offer some leeway to taxpayers, but Donohue said it could not suspend collecting taxes entirely. He said the township does not have the authority to delay the due date for local taxes. The next payment is due May 1.

That money funds township operations, he said, but also covers the county, school and fire district taxes.

"By law, whether we collect the money or not, we still owe it to the school, etc., etc.,” he said. “So it would be very difficult for us to sustain municipal operations or to pay those bills. It would be impossible, frankly.”

But the township does have the authority to set the interest rate for late payments. There is already a 10-day grace period when the quarterly property taxes come due. The township extended the grace period for sewer bills for 40 days, but Donohue said that could not be done with tax bills.

“If you don’t pay by the 10th, you are technically delinquent, but we’re dropping that interest rate to zero for 30 days,” he said. “In the end, we bring the same 40-day relief for folks who are struggling to pay their taxes.”

The township will see less money coming in because of not charging interest.

“We take a little hit there, but we’re happy to do what we can to try to help people at this time. That’s really all we can do as far as property taxes go,” Donohue said.