Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Shorebirds gather along the Delaware Bay each spring, fattening up on horseshoe crab eggs for the rest of a long migration. Naturalists told Middle Township Committee on Wednesday that new rules keeping vehicles off beaches will help protect birds as well as prevent damage to beaches.
Brett Ewald, director of the Cape May Bird Observatory, spoke in favor of a Middle Township proposal to keep most vehicles off the beaches along the Delaware Bay. A final vote set for Feb. 19 was delayed because the ordinance was amended.
Shorebirds gather along the Delaware Bay each spring, fattening up on horseshoe crab eggs for the rest of a long migration. Naturalists told Middle Township Committee on Wednesday that new rules keeping vehicles off beaches will help protect birds as well as prevent damage to beaches.
Bill Barlow / for The Press
Horseshoe crabs return to Delaware Bay beaches each spring, although naturalists say their numbers have declined dramatically.
Bill Barlow / for The Press
Biologist Larry Niles speaks in favor of Middle Township’s plan to keep vehicles off its beaches along the Delaware Bay.
Bill Barlow / for The Press
Brett Ewald, director of the Cape May Bird Observatory, spoke in favor of a Middle Township proposal to keep most vehicles off the beaches along the Delaware Bay. A final vote set for Feb. 19 was delayed because the ordinance was amended.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Township officials still want to keep drivers off the beaches along the Delaware Bay. They just want to make sure those who need to reach the beaches can.
The Township Committee pulled an ordinance banning most vehicles from township beaches that was set for a public hearing and final vote Wednesday, introducing a new version of the ordinance at the same meeting.
Introduced unanimously, the amended ordinance would allow state and federal representatives, such as those working for the state Department of Environmental Protection or the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, to drive on the beaches when necessary.
The new ordinance also carves out exemptions for those with aquaculture licenses, such as those with oyster beds along the beach. Municipal employees would also be able to drive onto the beach if their work demanded it.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Township Committee last week unanimously introduced an ordinance banning m…
Township Administrator Kimberly Krauss said the exemptions were discussed with the state Division of Fish and Wildlife and other organizations.
“The impetus of the ordinance was that we had about 18 to 20 calls for service out on the bay beaches in the last few years,” said Mayor Tim Donohue. “It’s generally somebody who drives on the beach and does something stupid, gets stuck in the sand and we have to send public works out there, which costs us money and potentially puts them in danger. We have to send the police out there. It became a problem.”
The ordinance prohibits cars, trucks, ATVs, motorcycles and golf carts from entering the beaches along the Delaware Bay in the township. There are vehicle access points at Cooks Beach, Norburys Landing, Pierces Point, Reeds Beach and Sunset Beach.
The beaches will remain open to pedestrians, although some sections are closed each spring for the protection of migrating birds that stop along the bay to feast on horseshoe crab eggs.
Two naturalists attended the Wednesday meeting to speak in support of the ordinance, including Larry Niles, a wildlife biologist who works with the American Littoral Society, and Brett Ewald, director of the Cape May Bird Observatory.
“We need to strike a balance with the people who do need access to those beaches for good reasons,” Donohue said, mentioning the naturalists and those with oyster leases along the bay. “They have to do some heavy lifting out there.”
A public hearing and final vote on the amended ordinance are planned for March 16.
There are quite a few ocean beaches in South Jersey where motor vehicles are allowed limited…
Donohue cited the extraordinary migration of the red knot, which stops on the bayside beaches along with other migrating shore birds each spring. The bird travels from South America to its breeding grounds in the Arctic each year, stopping along the bay to fatten up on horseshoe crab eggs to power the second half of the migration.
Compared to the oceanfront beaches in Cape May County, or even other bayside beaches, the Delaware Bay beaches in Middle Township are relatively remote, with a few small neighborhoods set along the waterfront.
“We’ve been rebuilding those beaches, and using cars on the beach just destroys it,” Niles said, adding he has seen a Range Rover stuck on the beach as the tide came in “and the guy helplessly watching his $100,000 investment go down the drain. So beside that it’s also helping the beaches.”
The Littoral Society has rebuilt bayside beaches to protect habitat, with another project planned before this year’s horseshoe crab season. After the meeting, Niles said erosion from Superstorm Sandy removed the beaches the crabs have used to lay eggs for eons, putting new pressure on the endangered migrating birds.
He said plans are to rebuild Bay Cove Beach and a portion of Kimbles Beach to the north, using grant money. He said the society is waiting for a signature from a landowner before plans are finalized.
“The truth is if it doesn’t happen, we’re probably going to just move to the other side of Kimbles and Cooks (beaches). It’s not like we’re going to move to another township." Plans are to begin the work in March to be completed before the crabs arrive, laying eggs in May, June and July.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.