MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Cape May County must open for the summer, Mayor Tim Donohue said Monday.

Speaking at the close of a Township Committee meeting, held remotely because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Donohue praised the efforts of township employees and residents, and called on residents to continue to practice social distancing.

But he said the economic impact of keeping the county closed through the summer would be devastating.

“We don’t have the option to not reopen Cape May County for the summer. That’s not an option,” he said.

He mentioned a resident who suggested the region would be better off if it did not have a summer this year.

“I don’t think people really realize what that would mean, if we didn’t have a summer. If we lost $6 billion in tourism revenue and $550 million in tax revenue, and all those jobs and all those tips and all that gas that didn’t get pumped,” he said. “You have to balance the protection of the public health with what would be an economic crisis that could last for years in Cape May County.”

According to the most recent South Jersey Economic Review, produced by the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University, regional gross domestic product could shrink anywhere from $2.1 billion to $5.1 billion and be influenced by a number of factors, including the length of the economic shutdown and how quickly business returns to normal.

Donohue described as a nightmare the possibility of a significant number of county residents with no income over the summer and unable to collect unemployment, calling this a defining moment for elected officials.

As the number of COVID-19 infections continues to rise and the economic impact of shuttered businesses worsens, New Jersey remains under a state of emergency, with one of the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases in the nation.

As Donohue pointed out, Cape May County and other South Jersey communities have far fewer cases than the more densely populated portions of the Garden State, in which the four counties closest to New York City have more than half the cases in New Jersey.

Cape May, Cumberland, Salem and Atlantic counties represent less than 2% of the total number of cases in the state, he said.

“We have to start looking at and thinking about how we reopen the world,” Donohue said.

Donohue did not call for an immediate reopening of businesses, schools or public spaces. He said mayors and other officials will have to work together to come up with steps for renewed economic activity.

“I would look for some kind of a plan to formulate pretty quickly, because time is of the essence,” Donohue said.

Both state and federal officials are working on plans to ease emergency restrictions, while resistance to the existing measures builds, with demonstrations held in Trenton and other state capitals.

Cape May County has established an economic recovery task force, headed by Freeholders Leonard Desiderio and Will Morey. There also is a Middle Township Economic Recovery Task Force. The first step will be to gather and disseminate information about the programs available to help small businesses.

“There’s a lot of frustration out there about these programs. A lot of people applied, a lot did not get any money. The money is gone, and we’re waiting for more,” Donohue said.

He said municipal officials are also in close contact.

Middle Township has held a series of “social distance social hours,” during which residents are encouraged to step out to their front porches or stoops, so they can see their neighbors and keep a sense of community spirit while maintaining social distance.

The fourth event starts at 5 p.m. Friday, with plans to honor health care workers.

In his comments Monday, Donohue said whatever happens over the summer, extra steps must be taken to protect the most vulnerable residents from COVID-19. He also addressed young people, encouraging them to continue to follow safety guidelines, including keeping at least six feet away from others and avoiding unnecessary gatherings.

“I can sort of remember when I was young and felt invincible. They need to remember that they’re part of a community and their protection is necessary to protect others, especially their parents, grandparents and people that are compromised health-wise,” he said.