MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — With the unanimous approval of a new liquor license from Township Committee, Teresa Hand of Stone Harbor has plans for Middle Township’s first waterfront bar and restaurant.
She plans to open the business at the site of Grassy Sound Marina on Old North Wildwood Boulevard, just outside of North Wildwood, on a small island east of the Burleigh section of Middle Township.
Her husband, Thomas Hand, owns and runs Fred’s Tavern in Stone Harbor, a landmark in the downtown for decades. He said after the meeting that the new business will be his wife’s project, along with their children.
“They have all been in the business. Myself and my four children will be managing it,” Teresa Hand said after the Monday, Dec. 16 meeting.
Things have moved fast, she said, with renovations planned through the winter with an eye to opening in early spring.
“We’re still playing with names,” she said. The name of her new company is “Salty Hands, Inc.” according to the resolution approved Monday.
Hand said she is excited to work with Middle Township on the first waterfront restaurant.
“We’re going to start building the bar soon and we hope to be open from middle to the end of May,” she said.
Monday’s vote brings an end to more than a year of work and discussion on a new plenary license for Middle Township, adding a sixth to the existing licenses in the township. An increase in population allowed for an additional license under New Jersey law, kicking off a long discussion about whether the township wanted an additional license and how much it could bring in.
Towns go out to bid on licenses. In this case, the township had gone to bid once already, with a minimum bid set at $750,000 over the summer. With no takers, Township Committee decided to try again, this time setting the minimum at $600,000. When the bids were opened in late November, Hand was the high bidder, coming in at $803,000.
There was no discussion on the three-member board before the vote, and no comment on the issue from the public. At previous meetings, some bar owners holding the existing five licenses in the township had expressed concern about the licenses selling for too low a price, for fear that could hurt the value of their licenses.
After the vote on Monday, committee members praised Hand’s plans, describing the proposed bar and restaurant as a welcome addition to the township.
“That’s awesome. I can’t wait to see what you guys do with it,” said Committeeman Ike Gandy. He said some people thought a new alcohol sales license would be good or bad for Middle Township, “but I think it will be great for our community.”
Both Mayor Tim Donohue and Committeeman Mike Clark also offered congratulations at the meeting, and expressed confidence in what the Hand family would do at the waterfront site.
The site for the new business can be seen from the Route 147 Causeway, also known as North Wildwood Boulevard, on a marshy island known as Grassy Sound. It is one of the few buildings on the small island. No one from Grassy Sound Marina immediately responded to a request for comment on Tuesday morning.
Also at the Monday meeting, Township Committee unanimously approved an increase in the sewer rate for residential users. Under the ordinance, introduced on Nov. 18, residential users will pay about $80 more each year, a move Donohue described as necessary to cover increasing costs for processing at the Cape May County Municipal Utilities Authority.
No one from the public commented on the ordinance at the public hearing Monday. Township Committee approved the change unanimously.
Under the new rate, residential users will pay a flat rate of $640 per year for sewer services. Officials say it is the first increase since 2012.
“It’s not something we ever want to do,” Donohue said of the rate increase. “We’ve spent several years searching for ways to keep the rate steady, but we’re just to the point now where our infrastructure needs investment. We need to update and modernize our pump stations. We have had issues of infiltration to our pump stations. So we need to think about the next 20 years.”
In September, committee approved a $211,475 contract with the engineering firm Mott MacDonald to evaluate the pumping stations.
Some of the 22 existing stations in the township are more than 30 years old and will need repairs or even replacement.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.