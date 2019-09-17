MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Two thirds of Township Committee wants to try again to sell a new liquor license, at a $150,000 discount compared to the minimum bid from the summer.
In June, after hearing concerns from some current license holders, the committee unanimously agreed to increase the minimum bid for the newest license. The original minimum bid was $500,000. The committee upped it to $750,000.
There were no takers by the Aug. 21 deadline.
“There were several people that picked up a bid package, but no one submitted a bid,” said Mayor Timothy Donohue after Monday's meeting at the Rio Grande Fire Hall.
At the meeting, Donohue joined with Committeeman Ike Gandy to approve setting a new minimum bid at $600,000 and to try again to sell the new license. Committeeman Michael Clark said no.
There was no discussion before the vote, and Clark did not comment on his dissent until later in the meeting, when resident Dan Lockwood asked him about it, pointing out that Clark had voted in favor of selling the license in June.
“So, I’m confused. Are you only for the liquor license if it’s so expensive it won’t sell?” Lockwood asked.
“I think we ought to just leave it on the shelf. There was no interest at $750,000, and I think it’s worth that much. So I don’t think we need to devalue it and go out this quick for $600,000,” Clark replied.
“Fair enough,” said Lockwood.
Clark's comments echo those of some current license holders, who at previous meetings raised concerns about the sale of an additional license reducing the value of their licenses.
Some of the license holders attended the meeting Monday but made no comment on the vote.
Middle Township has five licenses for retail alcohol sales, known as plenary retail licenses, along with four club licenses. An increase in population cleared the way for an additional license under state rules. The money brought in would go to the township, to be used to reduce taxes, offset spending or go into surplus.
Donohue said he supported the lower minimum bid in the hopes of generating more interest in the license. He suggested the value may decrease over time, rather than increase, citing the increase in brewery and winery licenses which allow producers to sell their products on site under certain limitations.
There is also a possibility of an additional license in town without township action. A proposal for a new hotel fronting the Garden State Parkway includes plans for more than 100 rooms, which under state rules would entitle the operators to a liquor license.
In 2000, the last time the township auctioned off a new liquor license, it went to Acme Markets for $652,000, according to township officials.
The deadline for bids to be submitted to the township is Nov. 20.
