MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — With more than $800,000 entering township coffers from the auction of a new liquor license, some residents want to know how it will be spent.
It will likely not be put toward advancing redevelopment of a long-vacant tract off Indian Trail Road.
Two residents brought up plans for the money at Monday's Township Committee meeting. John Lauricella and Stanley Doniger, both regular attenders of the township meetings, asked about plans for the money.
In December, Teresa Hand of Stone Harbor was awarded the liquor license with a bid of $803,000. She plans to use it at a new restaurant and bar close to Grassy Sound Marina on Old North Wildwood Boulevard.
“Is (the money) just going to go to the general treasury, or can we allocate some of that?” Lauricella asked during the public comment portion of the meeting. He suggested using the funds to replace some of the terra cotta pipes used by the township’s sewer system, which is set for an upgrade this year.
He also suggested it could be used for redevelopment efforts.
The sewer work will be covered by long-term bonds that will be paid back over time, said Mayor Tim Donohue. As for redevelopment, Donohue said he has a philosophical issue with spending that much public money on those efforts.
In recent years, the township has identified areas as in need of redevelopment, including the site of a former concrete plant in Rio Grande and the long-vacant property along Indian Trail Road in the Burleigh section of the township, a site that runs nearly 200 acres.
There have been several efforts to draw development to that area, which mostly consists of woods divided into about 300 lots. Some have been developed, but most have not.
Under the redevelopment designation, the township has tools to help potential developers considering projects for the properties, including the possibility of offering some tax abatement.
But so far there has not been much interest in the Burleigh tract.
Lauricella said the property presents challenges, including its position away from Route 9 and a complicated pattern of ownership throughout the tract. He said a public-private partnership could alleviate some of those issues, and suggested the township could take on some of the work.
If there were a developer in place, Donohue said, the township could talk about tax abatements or other options, but he did not want to commit much funding to the process.
“We have to tell a story to our taxpayers of how we’re justifying that. If you’re taking taxes away from someone, then someone else has to pay for it,” Donohue said.
Donohue said there was nothing new to report on the plans for the former concrete plant, which is now a wooded area near the Rio Grande shopping centers.
"The owner is very motivated to sell the property and believes that we should bend over backward to accommodate the developer,” he said. “We’re not there.”
Doniger questioned the township plans for recycling, citing reports that costs are up for solid waste collection since China closed its market to most recyclable materials. The sale of the material had formerly underwritten the cost of Cape May County’s recycling program, which is now covered by landfill tipping fees.
Doniger asked if the liquor license money could be used to offset increased costs in that program.
“How many times can we spend that $800,000?” Donohue asked.
In the past, he said, people felt good about recycling and it made economic sense. With international markets closing, he said, that may have changed. He suggested looking at other options, including new incineration technology he said burns far cleaner than prevision versions.
He said the township plans to begin its budget process early this year, in hopes of getting a 2020 spending plan approved ahead of schedule. The additional funding could go into the budget surplus or reduce the impact of potential spending increases.
“The issue is when you have a one-time windfall of a significant amount of money, it’s not a sustainable, structural part of your budget going forward so your auditor doesn’t look favorably on spending that money. Where’s it going to come from next year?” he said. “Look, we sold it, it’s all your money. I’d prefer to see how it can help us hold the line on taxes.”
