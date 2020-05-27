STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — Final milling and paving are expected to begin Friday on Route 72 as the state Department of Transportation prepares to wind down an $11.6 million road construction project.
After one last night of expected alternating-lane closings Wednesday into Thursday, Route 72 eastbound was expected to have three travel lanes and a full width shoulder available. There will be no change to Route 72 westbound, which has three lanes of traffic and a shoulder available.
Beginning on Friday and continuing overnight for the next few weeks, final milling and paving of the entire project area will take place, including Route 72 in both directions from the Garden State Parkway to Martin Truex Jr. Boulevard, side streets and ramps.
The federally funded Route 72 project has made highway and signal intersection improvements to address congestion and safety concerns. Improvements included the addition of a 10-foot shoulder in each direction on Route 72 between the parkway and the Stafford Square Shopping Center, median widening, new barrier curbs, plus new traffic signals and road improvements at Roosevelt Boulevard and Doc Cramer Boulevard.
A new culvert and a revised jug handle circling a water basin from Route 72 westbound to a relocated East Road were constructed and moved about 200 feet east from its previous location. In addition, two new storm water basins were constructed farther down Route 72 westbound, and West Road was relocated east from its current location between McDonalds and Mr. Tire to a new location between Element Restaurant and Starboard Plaza. Washington Road, located parallel to Route 72, now ends at the new West Road.
Construction is expected to be completed in late summer. The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors.
