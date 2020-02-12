OCEAN CITY — New Jersey American Water is replacing 10,000 feet of century-old water main lines in the city, the utility said Tuesday.
The $2.6 million project will increase water flow for household and fire protection purposes, the company said in a news release.
Street work has begun at the following locations and is scheduled to be completed by spring:
- St. Davids Place from West Avenue to the beach
- Merion Place from West Avenue to the beach
- 48th Street from West Avenue to the beach
- Asbury Avenue from 47th Street to 48th Street
- Central Avenue from 47th Street to 48th Street
Representatives from offshore wind developer Orsted hosted public information sessions this …
Final restorations, to be completed by fall, will occur on these streets:
- Walnut Road from Bay Avenue to Glenwood Drive
- Glenwood Drive from Anchor Road to the end of the street
- Ferndale Drive from Spruce Road to Anchor Road
- Grenada Lane from Spruce Road to the end of the street
- Mariana Lane from Spruce Road to the end of the street
- Leyete Lane from Spruce Road to the end of the street
Traffic restrictions or alternating traffic patterns may occur during work hours. Divers are advised to take precautions around work sites. For more information, visit newjerseyamwater.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.