Two members of the Millville Woman’s Club received special recognition at the club’s final meeting of the year, with Betty Aleshire named Volunteer of the Year and Barbara Westog Woman of the Year. Both women contributed many hours of service to the club’s community projects. President Pat Moore also identified three members she said deserved to be honored: Diann Ewan, third vice president, who filled in for the president while she was away; Patti Kears, treasurer, whom Moore called “our treasure”; and Pam McNamee, outgoing president, who has been Moore’s “role model,” she said. Club meetings will resume in September.

