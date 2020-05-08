We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

There won’t be a Miss America crowned this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Miss America Organization said Friday the Miss America 2021 Competition, scheduled for December, is being postponed until next year.

The Miss America Board of Directors unanimously voted in favor of postponing the competition for the safety of the MAO community, according to a news release from the organization. The board has advised the 51 qualifying competitions across the country to postpone as well.

The MAO is working with the state organizations to amend rules and eligibility for the 2020 and 2021 competition years, according to the release.

“As we all know, this moment in our history is one that will change the course of many programs, businesses and institutions, and the Miss America Organization is not alone in navigating these challenges,” MAO board Chairwoman Shantel Krebs said. ”At this time, as an organization, our greatest concern is to make sure the thousands of people who are involved in or volunteer for our program are safe. This coming year will be our 100th anniversary for this iconic American institution, and we want to make sure that we take the time to ensure our annual broadcast and the surrounding experiences reflect our time-honored tradition.”

Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier was crowned after the competition in December at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut.

Pageant officials announced the move from the competition’s hometown of Atlantic City last summer. It is the second time the competition has left the city.

“As Miss America 2020, a large part of my message is that science really is all around us,” Schrier said. “It is imperative that science and safety are at the forefront of our concern during this pandemic year, and it is with that in mind that I applaud the Miss America Organization’s decision to move this year’s competition to 2021.”

Schrier will continue to serve as Miss America 2020 until she passes the torch to her successor in 2021.

“While I am sad that I am unable to promote my social impact initiative, Mind Your Meds, at events in person, I am grateful for the innovative ways we are broadening the conversation around prescription drug safety at home," Schrier said. "I remain hopeful that it will be safe to share my message in person soon. In the meantime, I will continue promoting the mission of Miss America while creating lasting change with my social impact initiative.”