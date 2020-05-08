Camille Schrier, of Virginia, reacts as she is crowned after winning the Miss America competition at the Mohegan Sun casino in Uncasville, Conn., Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. At rear is 2019 Miss America Nia Franklin. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Camille Schrier, of Virginia, reacts as she is crowned after winning the Miss America competition at the Mohegan Sun casino in Uncasville, Conn., Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. At rear is 2019 Miss America Nia Franklin. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa
Nia Imani Franklin is crowned Miss America 2019 at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City in September 2018.
Vernon Ogrodnek
The Miss America statue at Kennedy Plaza on the Atlantic City Boardwalk has been masked.
There won’t be a Miss America crowned this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Miss America Organization said Friday the Miss America 2021 Competition, scheduled for December, is being postponed until next year.
The Miss America Board of Directors unanimously voted in favor of postponing the competition for the safety of the MAO community, according to a news release from the organization. The board has advised the 51 qualifying competitions across the country to postpone as well.
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Augostina Mallous is feeding seniors who might otherwise go hungry be…
The MAO is working with the state organizations to amend rules and eligibility for the 2020 and 2021 competition years, according to the release.
“As we all know, this moment in our history is one that will change the course of many programs, businesses and institutions, and the Miss America Organization is not alone in navigating these challenges,” MAO board Chairwoman Shantel Krebs said. ”At this time, as an organization, our greatest concern is to make sure the thousands of people who are involved in or volunteer for our program are safe. This coming year will be our 100th anniversary for this iconic American institution, and we want to make sure that we take the time to ensure our annual broadcast and the surrounding experiences reflect our time-honored tradition.”
Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier was crowned after the competition in December at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut.
Pageant officials announced the move from the competition’s hometown of Atlantic City last summer. It is the second time the competition has left the city.
“As Miss America 2020, a large part of my message is that science really is all around us,” Schrier said. “It is imperative that science and safety are at the forefront of our concern during this pandemic year, and it is with that in mind that I applaud the Miss America Organization’s decision to move this year’s competition to 2021.”
Schrier will continue to serve as Miss America 2020 until she passes the torch to her successor in 2021.
“While I am sad that I am unable to promote my social impact initiative, Mind Your Meds, at events in person, I am grateful for the innovative ways we are broadening the conversation around prescription drug safety at home," Schrier said. "I remain hopeful that it will be safe to share my message in person soon. In the meantime, I will continue promoting the mission of Miss America while creating lasting change with my social impact initiative.”
Gretchen Carlson (1989) vs. Betty Cantrell (2016)
You voted:
Gretchen Carlson (1989)
Betty Cantrell (2016)
Marilyn Buferd (1946) vs. Katie Stam (2009)
You voted:
Marilyn Buferd (1946)
Katie Stam (2009)
Tara Dawn Holland (1997) vs. Pamela Anne Eldred (1970)
You voted:
Tara Dawn Holland (1997)
Pamela Anne Eldred (1970)
Leanza Cornett (1993) vs. Terry Anne Meeuwsen (1973)
You voted:
Leanza Cornett (1993)
Terry Anne Meeuwsen (1973)
Susan Akin (1986) vs. Mallory Hagan (2013)
You voted:
Susan Akin (1986)
Mallory Hagan (2013)
Shirley Cothran (1975) vs. Donna Axum (1964)
You voted:
Shirley Cothran (1975)
Donna Axum (1964)
Elizabeth Ward (1982) vs. Deirde Downs (2005)
You voted:
Elizabeth Ward (1982)
Deirde Downs (2005)
Heather French (2000) vs. Teresea Scanlan (2011)
You voted:
Heather French (2000)
Teresea Scanlan (2011)
Margaret Gorman (1921) vs. Erika Harold (2003)
You voted:
Margaret Gorman (1921)
Erika Harold (2003)
Cheryl Prewitt (1980) vs. Kira Kazantsev (2015)
You voted:
Cheryl Prewitt (1980)
Kira Kazantsev (2015)
Marjorie Judith Vincent (1991) vs. Laura Kaeppeler (2012)
You voted:
Marjorie Judith Vincent (1991)
Laura Kaeppeler (2012)
Susan Perkins (1978) vs. Heather Whitestone (1995)
You voted:
Susan Perkins (1978)
Heather Whitestone (1995)
Nina Davuluri (2014) vs. Debra Dene Barnes (1968)
You voted:
Nina Davuluri (2014)
Debra Dene Barnes (1968)
Bess Myerson (1945) vs. Sharlene Wells (1985)
You voted:
Bess Myerson (1945)
Sharlene Wells (1985)
Venus Ramey (1944) vs. Kimberly Clarice Aiken (1994)
You voted:
Venus Ramey (1944)
Kimberly Clarice Aiken (1994)
Lee Ann Meriwether (1955) vs. Bette Cooper (1937)
You voted:
Lee Ann Meriwether (1955)
Bette Cooper (1937)
Vanessa L. Williams (1984) vs. Suzette Charles (1984)
You voted:
Vanessa L. Williams (1984)
Suzette Charles (1984)
Shawntel Smith (1996) vs. Kylene Barker (1979)
You voted:
Shawntel Smith (1996)
Kylene Barker (1979)
Rosemary LaPlanche (1941) vs. Angela Perez Baraquio (2001)
You voted:
Rosemary LaPlanche (1941)
Angela Perez Baraquio (2001)
Phyllis Ann George (1971) vs. Cara Mund (2018)
You voted:
Phyllis Ann George (1971)
Cara Mund (2018)
Nancy Fleming (1961) vs. Carolyn Suzanne Sapp (1992)
You voted:
Nancy Fleming (1961)
Carolyn Suzanne Sapp (1992)
Nicole Johnson (1999) vs. Susan Powell (1981)
You voted:
Nicole Johnson (1999)
Susan Powell (1981)
Katherine Shindle (1998) vs. Debra Maffett (1983)
You voted:
Katherine Shindle (1998)
Debra Maffett (1983)
Kellye Cash (1988) vs. Jean Bartel (1943)
You voted:
Kellye Cash (1988)
Jean Bartel (1943)
Mary Ann Mobley (1959) vs. Ericka Dunlap (2004)
You voted:
Mary Ann Mobley (1959)
Ericka Dunlap (2004)
Savvy Shields (2017) vs. Kaye Lani Rae Rafko (1988)
You voted:
Savvy Shields (2017)
Kaye Lani Rae Rafko (1988)
Jennifer Berry (2006) vs. Jacque Mercer (1949)
You voted:
Jennifer Berry (2006)
Jacque Mercer (1949)
Tawny Elaine Godin (1976) vs. Vonda Kay Van Dyke (1965)
You voted:
Tawny Elaine Godin (1976)
Vonda Kay Van Dyke (1965)
Rebecca Ann King (1974) vs. Eveyn Ay (1954)
You voted:
Rebecca Ann King (1974)
Evelyn Ay (1954)
Sharon Ritchie (1956) vs. Debbye Turner (1990)
You voted:
Sharon Ritchie (1956)
Debbye Turner (1990)
BeBe Shopp (1948) vs. Jane Ann Jayroe (1967)
You voted:
BeBe Shopp (1948)
Jane Ann Jayroe (1967)
Marian Bergeron (1933) vs. Jo-Carroll Dennison (1942)
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.