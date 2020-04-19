CAPE MAY COURTHOUSE — Augostina Mallous is feeding seniors who might otherwise go hungry because of the COVID-19 crisis.
Feeding seniors is just one of Mallous' projects. A Middle Township High School graduate and a freshman at Hofstra University in Long Island, she's been stuck home studying from her Cape May Court House home because of the pandemic, so she's also been making masks with the help of her family. They're donating them to Cape Regional Hospital as well as friends and family.
She's been involved with the children's hospitals since she was 12 and she has a donation portal through the Miss America Organization. As the reigning Miss Garden State, a South Jersey title that qualifies Mallous to compete for Miss New Jersey under the Miss America Organization, Mallous has a mentor, Kristi Brown.
Brown, a medical social worker for Cape May County, has many interactions with senior citizens, and she realized that a lot of the people who normally care for seniors are stuck at home. As a result, the seniors are short on supplies and food. Brown reached out to Mallous to brainstorm and soon they'd started a Facebook page and program titled: Supplies to Our Seniors, Operation COVID-19.
"We're reaching out to locals for funds so we can buy food and supplies or to donate food," Mallous said. "We're also asking businesses to cook so they're (the seniors) not eating frozen food."
Most of the donations thus far have come from local restaurants. Rio's Steaks, Panzini's Pizza House and Cape May BBQ have donated anywhere from 10 to fifty meals. Spaghetti and meatballs, chicken parm and baked ziti have been filling bags to be dropped off on seniors' porches.
SOS is asking the community to send them seniors that may be in need of food or supplies. They're beneficiaries to this point have all been through Brown's contacts but they want to make sure any seniors in need can benefit.
Mallous and her co-volunteers are following safety protocols by wearing gloves and masks and when they drop food off, they leave it on the porch so they don't come into contact with anyone.
"It's like what grocery stores are doing but they're so backed up right now a lot of seniors couldn't find a time slot to get their groceries delivered," Mallous said. "Some of them said they wouldn't have been able to eat that day if it hadn't been for the meal. I love when the community comes together."
Mallous has a lot of fabric and elastic left over from dance costumes, so her mom taught her to sew. Her brother and father have been tasked with cutting out the patterns, she sews them and her mom irons the finished product. They've made close to 100 so far and has been giving them away and asking people to make a donation to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals if they'd like to in lieu of payment.
"I really appreciate everyone that has reached out to help," Mallous said.
Anyone wishing to contribute can reach Mallous on the Supplies to Our Seniors Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/suppliestoourseniors/.
