Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
LONGPORT — Complete mold remediation at Borough Hall, including ductwork and HVAC upgrades and new furnishings, may cost about $1 million.
Mold was found in the Commission Chambers and Centennial Hall in mid-August after the discovery of failed HVAC equipment. The age of the building and water that got underneath the structure after Hurricane Sandy in 2012 are factors, Mayor Nick Russo said.
Both Commission Chambers and Centennial Hall have been sealed off, and commissioner meetings have been held in the library, which is in the same building.
Sign up for MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE
At a workshop Thursday morning, commissioners received an update on how the mold remediation was going as well as the cost of the project and an anticipated timeline of when it would be finished.
LONGPORT — Mold has been found at Borough Hall, displacing commission meetings, the Police D…
The whole project is anticipated to cost about $1 million and take two to three months or more to complete, borough staff said.
Russo told The Press the borough would most likely use a bond or bonds to pay for the project, but he doesn’t see it costing $1 million.
“I think that number is a little on the high side,” he said. “Sometimes when you are budgeting it’s always good to look at the high side. I would be shocked if we got to that number.”
Municipal Administrator Scott Porter said the ductwork at the Police Department has reached its useful life. Last month, Russo said five police officers indicated they haven’t been feeling well, and while it’s unclear whether the officers’ ailments are related to the mold, the borough will be temporarily relocating the department to trailers on the property. Porter said he is in the process of getting those trailers.
LONGPORT — Borough officials withdrew an ordinance Wednesday seeking to make a one-block str…
“The short of it is we're in year 28 or 29 with the current ductwork that we have for the Police Department,” he said.
Recommendations include galvanizing the ductwork and insulating it from the outside, not from the inside, to make it easier to clean. Porter also said there is no heating system in place in Centennial Hall, but one can be implemented during the ductwork replacement.
He said preliminary costs for ductwork and HVAC replacement would be about $500,000. HVAC work in the Centennial Room would be about $80,000.
Commissioner James Leeds believes the whole project will cost a lot more.
“I know that the mechanical engineer has come up with some pricing for the mechanical portion of it that includes electrical, but it doesn't include furnishings that we now have to buy and interior fit-up for the Police Department,” he said. “I understand the Police Department is going to be relocated outside at the trailers. The money we have in here is just for the mechanical portion of it, but there's a lot more that's coming.”
A new part for an HVAC unit, costing $12,500, was installed in late October, and a dehumidifier and fan were put in the basement of Borough Hall. Public Works will also put a dehumidifier and fan in the crawl space underneath the Police Department.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.