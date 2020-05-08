Resurfacing of Delilah Road in Egg Harbor Township will continue next week, affecting traffic patterns, Atlantic County said Friday.
From 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, there will be an alternating traffic lane between Tremont and Ridge avenues.
From 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, there will be a detour for eastbound traffic between English Creek Avenue and the Black Horse Pike. Atlantic City Expressway Interchange 9E also will be closed during this time.
From 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, there will be a lane shift or alternating lane reductions between English Creek Avenue and the expressway.
Motorists are advised to proceed with caution or seek an alternate route.
