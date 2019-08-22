BRIGANTINE — A portion of the city’s grounds will be sprayed Friday morning in an effort to control mosquitoes and the illnesses they may carry.
Weather permitting, the spraying will run between 4 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. using Zenivex, the trade name for etofenprox, a type of insecticide, applied as an ultra-low volume aerosol, according to a news release from a spokeswoman for Atlantic County.
The area to be treated is bounded by a line that follows 12th St. and Northeast Shore Drive, Traverse Place, East Shore Drive, Golf Course Drive, North Shore Drive, West Shore Drive, Lafayette Boulevard, West Shore Drive., Risley Road, Bayshore Avenue, Sixth Street, West Beach Avenue and East Beach Avenue.
The Environmental Protection Agency does not require that residents relocate or take special precautions during the mosquito spraying, according to the release. However, they may choose to avoid or minimize exposure by staying indoors during the spraying, keeping windows shut and window fans or air conditioners off and keeping children’s toys, as well as pets and their toys and dishes, indoors.
For health information about the pesticides that will be used, call the Atlantic County Office of Mosquito Control at 609-645-5948.
