Parts of Galloway and Port Republic will be sprayed Wednesday evening with an insecticide to control the mosquito population and prevent the spread of mosquito-borne illness, county officials said.
The Atlantic County Office of Mosquito Control is planning on conducting an aerial spray between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., weather permitting, according a news release distributed Tuesday.
NORTHFIELD — The first case of West Nile virus of the year in Atlantic County was confirmed …
In Galloway, areas to be treated are bounded by: Route 9 and King’s Highway; Route 9 east to the Edwin B. Forsythe Refuge, from Smith-Bowen Road to Leeds Point Road; Route 9 east to the EdwinB. Forsythe Refuge, from East Somers Landing Road to East Chanese Lane.
In port Republic, areas between Clark’s Landing Road and Chestnut Neck will be treated.
Duet HD, the insecticide used, is the trade name for Prallethrin and Synergized Sumithrin, applied as an ultra-low volume aerosol, according to the release. The EPA does not require relocating or taking special precautions during the spraying.
However, residents can choose to avoid or minimize exposure by staying indoors during the application, keeping windows shut, as well as window fans and window air conditioners off, keeping children’s toy’s indoors and keeping pets indoors, as well as their food, dishes and toys.
No other communities in the county are schedule for spraying at this time.
Residents can help reduce mosquito populations by removing standing water from their properties.
To learn more, visit www.atlantic-county.org/mosquito-control. For health information about pesticides, call the Office of Mosquito Control at (609) 645-5948.
