Mosquito samples collected from Hammonton and Northfield tested positive for West Nile Virus, officials said Wednesday.
The samples were collected from Mill Run Drive and Horton Street in Hammonton and Ridgewood Drive in Northfield, according to a news release from the county citing the Atlantic County Division of Public Health.
In the county so far this year, there have been two reported human cases of West Nile Virus and one human case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis, with all three patients currently receiving medical attention.
Officials urged residents to combat mosquito-borne illness by reducing their exposure to bites by taking care of standing water on their properties and using insect repellent.
Residents can reduce mosquito populations by emptying or changing outdoor standing water in flower pots, birdbaths, clogged rain gutters, plastic wading pools and wheelbarrows, and any containers or trash that may be difficult to see such as under bushes, homes or around building exteriors, according to the release. Also, resident can reduce contact with the insect by using air conditioning and making sure window screens are in good repair.
Insect repellent can be used whenever residents go outside, but residents can also avoid going outdoors at dusk when mosquitoes may be more active, according to the release. The Centers for Disease Control recommends using products with active ingredients registered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency approved for efficacy and human safety when applied as directed.
For more information about West Nile Virus, visit www.aclink.org/publichealth or call the Division of Public Health at 609-645-5971. If you need assistance in removing stagnant puddles or floodwater from your property, call the Office of Mosquito Control at 609-645-5948.
