BRIGANTINE — A portion of the city’s grounds will be sprayed Friday morning in an effort to control mosquitoes and the illnesses they carry.
Weather permitting, the spraying will run between 4 and 6:30 a.m. using etofenprox, a type of insecticide, applied as an ultra-low volume aerosol, according to a news release from Atlantic County.
The area to be treated is along 12th Street and Northeast Shore Drive, Travers Place, East Shore Drive, Golf Course Drive, North Shore Drive, West Shore Drive, Lafayette Boulevard, West Shore Drive, Risley Road, Bayshore Avenue, Sixth Street, West Beach Avenue and East Beach Avenue.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency does not require that residents relocate or take special precautions during mosquito spraying, according to the release. However, residents may choose to avoid or minimize exposure by staying indoors during the spraying, keeping windows shut and window fans or air conditioners off, and keeping children’s toys, as well as pets and their toys and dishes, indoors.
For more information about the pesticides, call the Atlantic County Office of Mosquito Control at 609-645-5948.
