Portions of Hamilton and Mullica townships are scheduled to be sprayed Wednesday evening as part of the effort to control adult mosquito populations and reduce mosquito-borne illness, officials said Tuesday.
The aerial sprays, scheduled between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday, weather permitting, by the Atlantic County Office of Mosquito Control, will use Fyfanon ULV, the trade name for Malathion, applied as an ultra-low volume aerosol, according to a news release from the county.
In Hamilton Township, the area bounded by Lake Lenape and Weymouth Road, Route 50, the Atlantic City Expressway, Watering Race Branch and Hickory Street, will be sprayed.
In Mullica Township, the area bounded by Duerer Street, Moss Mill Road, Arrow Road, Adams Circle, Wharton Park Boulevard, a line extending one mile southwest from the intersection with Route 30, a line extending just under four miles southeast paralleling Route 30, a line extending northeast to the intersection with Route 30 and Fourth Avenue will be sprayed.
Residents are not required by the Environmental Protection Agency to relocate or take special precautions during the spraying, according to the release. However, those who choose to avoid or minimize exposure can stay indoors during the application, keep windows shut, keep window fans and air conditioning off or set to circulate indoor air, keep children’s toys indoors, and keep pets and their food, water dishes and toys indoors.
Residents can eliminate potential mosquito breeding grounds by removing standing water from their properties and cleaning gutters, officials said.
For more information about the pesticides, call the Atlantic County Office of Mosquito Control at 609-645-5948, visit www.atlantic-county.org/mosquito-control or call the West Nile Virus hotline at 1-877-64FACTS.
