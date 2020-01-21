Road work scheduled for Tuesday in Galloway and Mullica townships has been postponed because of cold temperatures, officials said.
Portions of Moss Mill Road through the two townships will be closed or will have an alternating traffic pattern, weather permitting, Wednesday through Friday for drainage work, according to a news release from Atlantic County spokeswoman Linda Gilmore.
On Wednesday, the road will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. between Mannheim and Odessa avenues.
On Thursday, there will be an alternating traffic pattern from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. between Mannheim Avenue and Cologne-Port Republic Road in Galloway Township.
Then, on Friday, the road will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. between Columbia Road and Fifth Avenue in Mullica Township.
For a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roadways, visit www.aclink.org.
