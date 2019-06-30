ATLANTIC CITY — Mother Nature was the headlining act for the first day of the Vans Warped Tour, but she let the beach and the music take center stage Sunday.
After lightning and severe weather forced a brief evacuation of the Atlantic City beach Saturday, concertgoers were treated to an ideal summer day for round two of the 25th anniversary of the punk rock festival.
"We almost had second-thoughts about coming back today," said Shannon Plinkett, 25, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. "But, honestly, it wasn't that bad (Saturday). We grabbed some pizza and beers (during the evacuation) and came right back in."
Nearly 30,000 people attended the festival each day, many soaking up memories for the last time as this year's version of Warped Tour has been reported to be the last.
"I've been to a bunch of Warped shows," said Chris Hayes, 37, of Orange County, New York. "Hearing this would be the last year and that (the Atlantic City) show was the only East Coast dates, I had to be here."
Hayes, who admitted it was his first time in Atlantic City, said the beach and Boardwalk were a "perfect" venue to end Warped Tour's run.
"The rain (stunk yesterday), but, really, this is an awesome way to see a show," he said.
The only drawback for several concertgoers was the inability to leave the venue and re-enter. Food and beverage options, as well as a respite from the sun, sand and music, were scarce.
Richie Sacco and Tara Ferguson, both 31 from Newark, Delaware, said they would have preferred the option to spend their money at the businesses on the Boardwalk rather than the limited selection inside the venue.
"I feel bad for them," Sacco said of the vendors on the Boardwalk. "All these people are here and they're not getting a bump from it? Doesn't seem right."
Ferguson said there seemed to be more options Sunday compared to the day before. But, she still wasn't happy about paying $16 for an adult beverage.
