GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A $3.7 million roadway improvement project will soon begin on Jimmie Leeds Road between the Garden State Parkway and Stockton University.
The project, scheduled to begin on or about Nov. 11, will improve the roadway surface, sidewalks and stormwater collection, address left turning lanes and enhance bus stop safety, according to a news release.
It is not clear when the project is expected to be completed.
“This is an extremely busy area and well-traveled roadway,” said County Executive Dennis Levinson. “The overarching goal of this project is to improve the safety for motorists, pedestrians and those traveling via public transportation.”
The project’s design required coordination with NJ Transit, additional right-of-way acquisition and soil surveys, as well as approval from the state Pinelands Commission, the release stated.
Construction continues on Pomona Road between the White Horse Pike and Stockton’s recreation fields, with final paving scheduled for mid-November. Construction on Sixth Avenue between Jimmie Leeds Road and Upland Avenue is scheduled to be completed by early December. The improvement projects are not expected to cause serious traffic issues.
