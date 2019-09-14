WILDWOOD — Multiple people, including children, were injured when a multistory balcony collapsed Saturday night on East Baker Avenue, a witness at the scene said.

The collapse brought out first responders the weekend of the New Jersey Firemen's Association Convention, just hours after its parade through the Wildwoods. Firetrucks from as far north as Millstone Township in Monmouth County could be found around the scene.

Authorities said the balcony in the 200 block collapsed before 7 p.m. An official number of injured was unknown, but the people who were trapped under the structure were quickly removed.

Fire Chief Daniel Speigel said authorities would not be making a statement on the collapse Saturday night, as they attempt to clean up the property and investigate. More information likely would come Sunday, he said.

Joann Debito, a resident of the Newport Hotel across the street, said she saw the collapse.

“I was sitting on the deck up there, and I heard this noise, so I turned and looked and saw the whole thing caving in," Debito said. "I saw two women running and screaming. It was horrible.”

Debito estimated four children, two babies and seven other people were taken to receive medical care. Two were transported via helicopter.

In addition to Wildwood fire crews, members of Cape May County's Regional Urban Search Team responded, according to a post on the Ocean City Firefighters Association's Facebook page. Members of the Ocean City Fire Department are part of RUST.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

