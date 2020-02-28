BRIGANTINE — A fire that broke out before 5 a.m. Thursday at 12th Street and Bayshore Avenue destroyed a townhouse complex and damaged neighboring properties, the city's fire chief said.
Firefighters were on the scene within three minutes of receiving the call, fire Chief Tige Platt said. Due to wind conditions, the fire spread quickly.
“We had an excavator crane come in to move some of the debris because the building collapsed in on itself, Platt said. “The building is a pile of rubble.”
It took about an hour and a half to get the fire under control, Platt said, but the blaze was not completely out until about noon.
Some neighboring properties sustained minor damage from flying embers, Platt said. A car that was directly across the street from the property caught fire, and another porch started to ignite. A few trash cans almost a block away caught fire, as did some trees in the area.
The buildings, according to Platt, are seasonal residences and were unoccupied. Platt said one firefighter sustained a minor injury to his eye, but he was treated immediately and is back to work.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
