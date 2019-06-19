EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Gov. Phil Murphy and Senate President Steve Sweeney will be in town Wednesday morning for a ribbon cutting at the first of several planned buildings at the National Research and Technology Park next to the Federal Aviation Administration's William J. Hughes Technical Center.
Tenants of the building include General Dynamics Information Technology, Thunderbolt Software, the FAA's LIFT Lab, the NARTP office and the Atlantic County Institute of Technology's Aviation Program.
The ribbon cutting is set for 10 a.m. at 600 Aviation Research Blvd., Egg Harbor Township.
The NARTP is a nonprofit arm of Stockton University, intended to promote research, development and commercialization of aviation technology, according to Atlantic County, which funded the building's construction.
It caps a decades-long quest to develop an aviation hub near the Tech Center and the Atlantic City International Airport.
