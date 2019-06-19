EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Gov. Phil Murphy and Senate President Steve Sweeney will be in town Wednesday morning for a ribbon cutting at the first of several planned buildings at the National Research and Technology Park next to the Federal Aviation Administration's William J. Hughes Technical Center.

Tenants of the building include General Dynamics Information Technology, Thunderbolt Software, the FAA's LIFT Lab, the NARTP office and the Atlantic County Institute of Technology's Aviation Program.

The ribbon cutting is set for 10 a.m. at 600 Aviation Research Blvd., Egg Harbor Township.

The NARTP is a nonprofit arm of Stockton University, intended to promote research, development and commercialization of aviation technology, according to Atlantic County, which funded the building's construction.

It caps a decades-long quest to develop an aviation hub near the Tech Center and the Atlantic City International Airport.

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments