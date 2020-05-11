Gov. Phil Murphy will give his daily COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m. on Monday. The livestream can be watched here.
Atlantic County confirmed two more deaths from COVID-19 and 20 new positive cases on Sunday. The countywide total is 1,515 confirmed cases and 74 deaths, with 351 residents now cleared as recovered.
Cape May County reported five new cases on Sunday for a total of 463 cases countywide.
Cumberland County has 1,287 positive cases with a total of 36 deaths.
Middle Township Police Chief Christopher M. Leusner will participate along with New Jersey G…
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.