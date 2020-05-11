MURPHYCOVID0502H

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy updates the daily confirmed positive COVID-19 case during his Saturday May 2, 2020, press conference at the War Memorial in Trenton, NJ, on the State’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

 Thomas P. Costello

Gov. Phil Murphy will give his daily COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m. on Monday. The livestream can be watched here. 

Atlantic County confirmed two more deaths from COVID-19 and 20 new positive cases on Sunday. The countywide total is 1,515 confirmed cases and 74 deaths,  with 351 residents now cleared as recovered.

Cape May County reported five new cases on Sunday for a total of 463 cases countywide.

Cumberland County has 1,287 positive cases with a total of 36 deaths.

Contact: 609-272-7239

CFairfield@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_CJ

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments