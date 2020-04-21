Gov. Phil Murphy speaks to media touring the storm-damaged Wildwood Boardwalk on Tuesday. ‘I’ve got no magic wands, but we’ve gotta work together and try to figure out how we make this whole again,’ he said.
Staci McGregor, of Wildwood Crest, protests the continued closing of the beaches as Gov. Phil Murphy tours the storm-damaged Boardwalk in Wildwood on Tuesday.
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy arrives to tour a section of the storm damaged Boardwalk, in Wildwood, Tuesday, April 22, 2020.
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy arrives to tour a section of the storm damaged Boardwalk, in Wildwood, Tuesday, April 22, 2020.
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy speaks during a tour of the storm damaged Boardwalk, in Wildwood, Tuesday, April 22, 2020.
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy speaks during a tour of the storm damaged Boardwalk, in Wildwood, Tuesday, April 22, 2020.
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy speaks during a tour of the storm damaged Boardwalk, in Wildwood, Tuesday, April 22, 2020. At right is Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron.
Gov. Phil Murphy speaks to media touring the storm-damaged Wildwood Boardwalk on Tuesday. 'I've got no magic wands, but we've gotta work together and try to figure out how we make this whole again,' he said.
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy speaks during a tour of the storm damaged Boardwalk, in Wildwood, Tuesday, April 22, 2020. At right is Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron.
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy speaks during a tour of the storm damaged Boardwalk, in Wildwood, Tuesday, April 22, 2020. At right is Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron.
WILDWOOD — Gov. Phil Murphy stood on a windswept Boardwalk Tuesday morning holding a mask tightly around his face.
All around him were piles of wood and pipes torn up in last week’s wind storm.
“When Mother Nature moves furiously … the damage is jaw-dropping,” Murphy said later Tuesday afternoon in his daily COVID-19 briefing. “I’ve got no magic wands, but we’ve gotta work together and try to figure out how we make this whole again.”
He was there to survey the extent of the damage, which Mayor Pete Byron said will cost the city more than $400,000 to repair.
Byron said the repairs are mostly covered, but he asked the governor to look into state help to fund the replacement of the entire Boardwalk.
“God forbid” if a similar incident happened in the heat of the summer with crowds on the boards, he said. He believes Murphy is receptive to the idea.
“He said he’s gonna get on this. … The governor, he took the time from a very hectic schedule to come down here and take a look at this, and he’s been a very progressive governor,” Byron said. “And I have confidence that he’s gonna do what he’s gotta do to help us with the funding.”
Jerrel Harvey, the governor’s deputy press secretary, said he would review available options with the Office of Emergency Management.
Murphy arrived after a visit to the Atlantic City Convention Center to tour the field hospital set up there to handle non-COVID-19 patients in the event local hospitals are overwhelmed. After surveying the Boardwalk’s damage, Murphy went to say a prayer at the Vietnam War Memorial down the street.
State Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, praised the governor’s visit to Wildwood as a sign he is receptive to Cape May County’s issues. Securing state funding to offset the cost of repairs is “certainly the hope,” Testa said.
“Hopefully, we can get some Transportation Trust Fund money … out of the budget to help fix this, some emergency money,” Testa said. “That would be extremely helpful.”
Pipes from torn-up railings rolled in the wind as Murphy spoke. Murphy wondered whether a “twister” had touched down and asked if anyone was hurt. There were no injuries because the Boardwalk was closed to slow the spread of COVID-19, Byron said.
“Yeah, thank God,” Murphy said.
Behind Murphy, the city’s signature wide beaches sat empty. They have been off-limits to sunbathers for weeks now since Byron closed them in the hopes of discouraging people from gathering together and spreading the virus.
A woman holding a sign chastising Murphy for closing beaches — an executive order that was issued after Wildwood closed city beaches — booed as he made his way past the Wildwood sign on Rio Grande Avenue and onto the boards. Closing the beaches was not about “crowd control,” Wildwood resident Staci McGregor’s sign said, but simply “control.”
COVID-19 and the subsequent economic fallout touched all aspects of the visit.
A North Wildwood woman, Ann-Marie Román, asked Byron to look into unemployment for seasonal workers who may fail to qualify next year due to a shortened summer.
She is concerned not only with the health and safety of workers if things are reopened too quickly, but that their benefits would be impacted next offseason.
The requirements should be changed, she said.
“People aren’t gonna hit the benchmarks,” Román said. “They’re not gonna get the 22 weeks in. They’re not gonna get the minimum of $10,000. They’re not gonna get the $200 a week.”
Those seasonal workers, Román said, are in limbo for the near future. They often cobble together a living with two or three jobs on the Boardwalk, which on Tuesday sat shredded over the mayor’s shoulder.
