$600 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

"If you are currently collecting unemployment: We fully intend to begin issuing the additional compensation the end of the week of April 5. It will be a separate payment from your regular unemployment benefit, and will continue through July 31.

"New filers: You also will be eligible for the additional $600/week; it will be retroactive to the week of March 29.

"Freelancers, gig workers, independent contractors: While we wait for federal guidelines, we encourage you to apply for unemployment now. Your claim likely will be denied, but your ineligibility for regular unemployment is a prerequisite for receiving benefits due to COVID-19. Additional details will be posted online as they become available.

"We are also awaiting guidance on the 13-week extension of unemployment benefits. Please check back for details."

--message on the NJ Department of Labor & Workforce Development web page