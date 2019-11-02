SOMERS POINT — “We can’t just sit back and complain,” Olivia C. Caldwell said Saturday afternoon. “We can’t do it. And these are the people who don’t sit back.”
Caldwell, president of the NAACP Mainland-Pleasantville Branch, was describing the eight men and women chosen to be honored at this year’s Freedom Fund Awards Luncheon at Greate Bay Country Club. There, honorees spoke about service to the community, the need to work hard to leave the world a little better than they found it and the importance of voting in the upcoming election.
“As we get ready to celebrate the centennial of women’s right to vote, which is next year, it reminds me of the fact that we cannot forget the founding of the NAACP,” said New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy, noting the role the organization played in getting that vote. “It’s really heartening to think that everyone in this room is carrying on such an incredible tradition and purpose.”
This year’s honorees were Dr. John E. Baker, for the Health Award; Atlantic County Freeholder Ashley Bennett, for the Community Service Award; The Charity League of South Jersey, for the Organization Award; the Rev. Willie Dwayne Francois III, for the Youth in Action Award; Willie Gainer, for the Business Award; Atlantic Cape Community College President Barbara Gaba, for the Education Award; Kenneth Nelson, for the President’s Award; and Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler, for the Law Enforcement Award.
“If you’re not a member of the NAACP, join, get involved,” said Bennett, ending her short acceptance speech with the year’s theme, “When we fight, we win.”
While each of the honorees received applause when they were called forward to accept their award, when Gaba’s name was called, several people gave her a standing ovation.
Gaba became the first woman and first black president in Atlantic Cape’s history when she was approved by the college’s Board of Trustees in December 2016.
She said she was “deeply honored and humbled” to accept the award, adding she and others at the college work to provide accessible, affordable and high-quality education to students of all ages and backgrounds.
Scheffler said it means “a tremendous amount” that he was being recognized for his work in the community as a law enforcement official, especially since he’s been so focused on helping as many as he can who need support for mental health, homelessness and addiction.
“I see how law enforcement has to be much more visionary and doing it on an individual basis, helping one person at a time,” he said, noting that everyone has to look less at the differences of opinion, religion or race and instead focus on how they can help.
“When we help individuals, we unite a community,” he said.
