Communities across South Jersey plan to come together the evening of Aug. 6 for National Night Out, an annual event intended to foster a closer relationship between local police departments, first responders and community leaders and the people they serve.
National Night Out, held annually the first Tuesday in August, has grown since 1984, when it drew 2.5 million people across 400 communities in 23 states, according to the national campaign’s website. Currently, 38 million people in 16,000 communities across the nation take part in the event.
While the details of the event vary depending on the municipality, police and first responders generally host equipment demonstrations, and music, games and food are staples of the evening.
ATLANTIC COUNTY
Absecon: From 6 to 9 p.m., the city will host its event at Pitney Park. More than 50 businesses and organizations are expected to attend, with a Game Truck for residents to play video games. The Atlantic City Blackjacks will be there, as well as displays of police and military vehicle and fire trucks.
Atlantic City: Atlantic City’s event will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at Pop Lloyd Stadium, 1200 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd., and will feature free refreshments, face painting, raffles for bicycles and helmets, an inflatable bouncer, music, firefighting demonstrations, SWAT team truck and a free keepsake for the first 100 attendees.
Egg Harbor Township: Egg Harbor Township’s event will be held from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 2153 Ocean Heights Ave., and will feature fireworks at dusk.
Galloway Township: The township’s Police Department will host its event from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the police station, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road.
Hamilton Township: Billed at “the area’s largest and best National Night Out event,” the Hamilton Mall is scheduled to host the festivities from 6 to 9 p.m. It will have shark riding, live music, food trucks, face painting and police K9 demonstrations.
Hammonton: Hammonton’s event will be held from 6 p.m. Aug. 9 with a rain date of Aug. 10 at Hammonton High School, 566 Old Forks Road. It will feature fireworks, a wing-eating contest, tug of war and other activities and is sponsored by the Police Department, the Hammonton Family Success Center and the Hammonton Drug Alliance.
Linwood: The city’s gathering runs from 6 to 8 p.m. at All Wars Memorial Park, 1299 Shore Road, with free games, inflatable rides and sports clinics for all ages.
Mullica Township: The township’s Police Department will host its event from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 8 at the township recreation field, 1513 Elwood Road. It will include free hot dogs and drinks, face painter, Chinese auction, police and K9 demonstration, SWAT team, bomb squad and bounce houses.
Northfield: The Northfield Police Department and the Northfield Municipal Alliance for the Prevention of Alcohol and Drug Abuse are co-sponsoring this year’s event, which runs from 6 to 8 p.m. in Birch Grove Park, 1675 Burton Ave.
Somers Point: From 6 to 8 p.m., law enforcement officials will host their event at William Morrow Beach on Bay Avenue. In addition to live music, there will be a K-9 narcotic demonstration and a helicopter demonstration by the Coast Guard.
Ventnor: Ventnor’s event starts at 6 p.m. and will be held behind the city library. It will have free hot dogs and water, activities, a DJ, a K9 demonstration and more.
CAPE MAY COUNTY
Cape May: The city will hosting its event from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave. The Nature Center of Cape May, U.S. Coast Guard, Cape May County Sheriff’s Office and others will be there, and there will be free activities for children, food and giveaways.
Lower Township: The event will run from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry Terminal, 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May. The event will include public safety displays, games, prizes, a dunk tank, inflatables, complimentary refreshments and live music.
Middle Township: Held from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Clarence Davies Sports Complex, 626 Goshen Road, Cape May Court House, the event will feature live music, Cape May County Sheriff Department K-9 demonstration, food, pony rides, face painting, a drunken driving obstacle course and Press of Atlantic City meteorologist Joe Martucci.
North Wildwood: The city Police Department will host its event from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at Bill Henfey Park, 204 E. Eighth Ave. It will include a BBQ, games and activities for children and a movie after dark.
Sea Isle City: The city’s event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at Excursion Park, John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue. Complimentary snacks, face painting, bounce houses, a photo booth, games and live music will be available, as will interactive law enforcement and safety displays manned by members of the Fire Department, Division of Emergency Medical Services and Beach Patrol, as well as the Cape May County’s Sheriff’s Office, Prosecutor’s Office and SWAT team. At the Police Department table, officers will allow people to try special goggles that show how severely alcohol impairs basic functions. There will also be a screening of “Incredibles 2.”
Wildwood: Held at Fox Park, at Ocean Avenue between Burk and Montgomery avenues, the city’s event will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and feature free games, food prizes, a dunk tank and more.
Wildwood Crest: Police will host their National Night Out from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Centennial Park, Fern Road and Ocean Avenue. It will include public safety demonstrations, food, games and live entertainment by The Locals.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
Millville: City police will host their event from 5 to 9 p.m. at Lakeside Middle School, 2 N. Sharp St. The first 1,500 guests get a free meal ticket. Games and activities, face painting, a dunk tank, K9 demonstrations, music and more will be available.
Vineland: City police will host their event from 5 to 9 p.m. at Vineland High School, 2880 E. Chestnut Ave. Attractions will include music by Eleven Eleven, food and drinks, face painting, bounce houses, a car show and more.
