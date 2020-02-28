Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Rei Guerra Supervisor of Public works talks about the gravel pit that the township recently acquired Friday Feb 21, 2020. Stockton University has agreed to plant trees in the gravel pit that is owned by the township because the state wants the university to replace trees that it cut down. The three-way agreement works for everybody. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Rei Guerra, supervisor of public works for Galloway Township, tours the former sand mine the township recently acquired for $1 from Ole Hansen & Sons. The township wants to turn the land into a nature reserve.
Rei Guerra, supervisor of public works for Galloway Township, tours the former sand mine the township recently acquired for $1 from Ole Hansen & Sons. The township wants to turn the land into a nature reserve.
Edward Lea / Staff photographer
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — An unused sand mine could become a hot spot for nature lovers under a deal between the township and a local construction firm.
The township paid $1 for the 112-acre site on Old Port Road in a land donation from Galloway-based construction firm Ole Hansen & Sons. Township Manager Chris Johansen said the municipality wants to turn the site into a nature reserve.
Ole Hansen’s gift to the township meant the firm would not have to spend the money to reforest the dozens of acres of land itself, Johansen said.
“I know we have the ability to get trees from grant money. I know with that grant money, we will be able to pay a company to plant those trees,” Johansen said. “At very little cost to the township, we can have a 112-acre reforested parcel that we can turn into a park for our residents to walk in, jog in, hopefully sled on at some point in time.”
Stockton University has been in discussions with the township about assisting with the project, said Diane D’Amico, spokeswoman for the university.
“We are definitely looking at creating something like what Egg Harbor Township has” Johansen said.
The Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve is a 220-acre sanctuary that includes an environmental learning center, a lake area and wooded forest.
Through a judge’s decision more than eight years ago, the township received the land, and a nonprofit corporation was formed to act as the stewards of the nature reserve, said Peter J. Miller, Egg Harbor Township administrator.
A combination of the township, the nonprofit and volunteers have worked to install benches, trails and a sledding hill, Miller said. Eagles, ospreys and other birds can be seen in the reserve.
“We have made this thing in the last seven or eight years as user-friendly as we can get,” said Miller, who added future plans include a gazebo and an observation deck.
Johansen, who added the deal with Ole Hansen for the Galloway land has been negotiated over the past 18 months, said it will take years for trees to grow and reach their full potential, but “you have to start somewhere.”
Township engineering firm CME Associates, which has an office in Pleasantville, is putting together a master plan for the nature reserve, Johansen said.
Once completed, the reserve would not be the only nature hot spot in Galloway. The site is about a half mile from the section of the Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge that is within the township.
Refuge Manager Virginia Rettig said she was happy to hear the township was turning the land into a nature reserve.
“It sounds like it would be great for the community,” Rettig said, adding birds and wildlife likely would find their way to it.
In the meantime, the township has posted no-trespassing signs on the property, as a buffer against someone hurting themselves while using the land before it is turned into a park.
“If people are riding dirt bikes in here illegally, they are doing something illegal, unfortunately. If they get hurt, and we tell them not to do it, we are creating our defense,” Johansen said.
Even when the sand mine was privately owned, one of the problems the township had was with motorized vehicles and ATVs operating on the property, Johansen said.
“I’m sure that still happens even though it is (now) township-owned,” he said.
One of the ways to combat trespassing is to have people working in the sand mine installing walking paths and other means of passive recreation, who can call police if they see something, Johansen said.
“Minor grading work will start this summer,” he said. “The slope for the sledding hill will have to be adjusted so one gets hurt.”
