GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Carl Foster was supposed to have a party for his 100th birthday Wednesday, but the COVID-19 outbreak shuttered those plans and has him sheltered indoors. But that didn’t stop caregivers at Spring Village assisted living center from making the day special for him.

With just a handful of staff and two family members, Foster was able to celebrate his milestone birthday outside in the center’s entryway with a special performance by the ACFD Sandpipers Pipes and Drums.

Foster served in the Navy and was stationed in Pearl Harbor after the 1941 attack that drew the U.S. into World War II.

Chuck Carter, band manager and drummer in the Sandpipers, said his wife, Leslie, is the director of community relations for Spring Village and told him about Foster.

“She was telling me about his birthday and that he can’t celebrate with his family,” he said. “His family has to stay outside. They can’t come in to have a birthday party, so I said, ‘Let’s bring the party to him.’”

Two bagpipers and two drummers marched from the side of the building to the front entrance where Foster was waiting with a mask and a colorful party hat. Staff members also came outside to cheer for Foster and record the performance on their phones.

“He survived World War II,” Carter said. “This is the least we could do. We’re here to pay tribute and honor his sacrifice that he made for our country.”

The band played a few songs including, “Happy Birthday” and “God Bless America,” during which Foster made sure to salute from his wheelchair situated a safe distance away.

Foster’s nieces, Lee-Ann Carney, of Manahawkin, and Viki-Jo Gaudiello, of Galloway, were there to celebrate with their uncle, both wearing face masks, to make his day just a little brighter.

If there wasn’t a COVID-19 outbreak, Foster was going to have a party with family and friends. Instead, a bagpipe performance, a giant screen with his picture, a “Thank you for your service” note displayed on a truck outside and a few staff and family members to lift his spirits was all he needed.

Carney said Foster was “so instrumental” when she was growing up because he was always there for her. She was told by staff that they had a surprise for Foster and his family, but thought the surprise would be to simply bring Foster outside.

“We thought we’d be waving through a window at him,” she said. “They just went above and beyond for his birthday.”

Foster said he loved the bagpipes and added he didn’t think turning 100 “was such a big deal.”

“It’s one day after another,” he said. “I never expected all of this.”

And for presents, he didn’t want anything, explaining he had everything he needed.

“Uncle Carl would always say he was going to live to be 100,” Carney said. “His doctor would say, ‘Well, you know, Carl, it's possible, but not probable.’ He would repeat that story to us all the time, so today the probability came true.”

“Just don’t believe every doctor,” Foster said with a laugh.

And as Foster was wheeled back into the assisted living center, he said, “Well, that’s a birthday celebration that I will never forget.”