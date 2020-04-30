SEA ISLE CITY — A neighbor has challenged plans for a four-story, 46-room hotel on the site of La Costa Lounge, appealing the Zoning Board’s approval of the project.
John Simoncini was one of the residents who objected to the proposal over the course of two lengthy meetings over the winter. A group of neighbors had hired attorney Doreen Corino to oppose the project.
On Feb. 3, the Zoning Board voted in favor of the project, including the variances required for the plan.
In an appeal filed April 6 in Superior Court, Corino argues the approval was improper, and that the application should have been sent to the city’s Planning Board, which has the power to approve site plans.
“That just simply is not true,” said Michael Malinsky, an attorney based in Atlantic City who represented the owners in the application.
Christopher Glancey, who along with Bob Morris purchased the property in 2018, declined to comment while the litigation is underway, forwarding questions to Malinsky.
No one from the city government responded to a request for comment.
The project at JFK Boulevard and Landis Avenue would take up most of the block, replacing La Costa, the Coast Motel and Casino Steak and Pizza with The Ludlam, which would have restaurants and bars on the first floor and hotel rooms above. Plans are to run the existing businesses this summer and begin construction in the fall, with a planned opening in June 2022.
“I believe that the approvals that the Zoning Board issued are invalid,” said Corino, whose office is in Wildwood Crest.
Originally, the plans requested a use variance, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Zoning Board, to allow kitchen facilities in 20 of the 46 planned hotel units. Known as a “D” variance, it would require five votes in favor.
But during the course of the application, the request was changed to ask instead for the less-stringent “C” variance, which was approved in a 3-2 vote.
According to Corino, once the type of variance changed, the Zoning Board no longer had jurisdiction. She argues the application then became a site plan approval, which would belong in front of the Planning Board.
Court papers list the Zoning Board, the Planning Board, the city and developers 42nd Place LLC as defendants, calling for the courts to overturn the February approval. The developers would then need to start the process over in front of the Planning Board.
Malinsky said his clients originally sought a use variance for the proposed height of the project but amended the plan in response to comments from the board and the public in the first Zoning Board meeting, which lasted more than five hours.
The applicants returned with amended plans that still required a height variance, but a smaller variance that fell into a different category.
If that kind of change meant the project had to start over in front of another board, there would be no reason for an applicant to respond to comments made by board members or the public, Malinsky said.
In her court filing, Corino argues the board attorney’s advice that the application could proceed was in error and that the decision is therefore void.
She raised other issues as well, indicating the neighbors within 200 feet of the property were not properly notified. She also took issue with comments made by the acting chairwoman of the board, Patricia Urbaczewski, who praised the project and criticized the businesses there now.
“I think they’re trying to do something that will be a very attractive unit,” Urbaczewski said at the meeting. “What is there now is horrendous. It’s not attractive.”
Corino said Urbaczewski was within her rights to comment on the application, but believes her comments coming before the vote may have improperly swayed the board.
Simoncini had spoken against the proposal during the application process and was among the neighbors who hired Corino to oppose the plans. He was the only one who wanted to appeal.
Malinsky said Simoncini has worked at La Costa for years and lived almost two miles from the project site. On April 24, Malinsky filed a civil action against James Bennett, the longtime operator of La Costa, alleging he had coordinated the opposition to the project in front of the Zoning Board.
According to the court papers, the new owners have a contract for the purchase of the existing liquor license, which includes the stipulation that Bennett not interfere with the application process directly or indirectly.
According to Malinsky, the appeal of the site plan approval will delay the project.
