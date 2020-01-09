ATLANTIC CITY — Stephanie Koch has been named the new CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City.

Koch starts Feb. 3. She replaces the previous CEO, Michelle Carrera. The announcement was made Thursday.

“Stephanie Koch is a proven executive-level leader experienced in developing innovative programming, expansion strategies and strong partnerships for social impact, with a deep connection to the local area of Atlantic City,” Sam Young, chairman of the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City, said in a statement.

Koch most recently worked with JEVS Human Services’ executive team as the senior vice president of strategy and development. Prior to that, she worked for the Philadelphia Workforce Development Corp. and the Pennsylvania Department of Public Welfare.

“It is an honor to join Atlantic City’s prized organization, the Boys & Girls Club, where the community goes to seek enrichment, support and pathways to break the cycle of poverty by lifting up the next generation of Atlantic City,” Koch said in a statement.

Koch holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Pittsburgh, a master’s in social administration from Temple University and a graduate Certificate in Executive Administration from the University of Pennsylvania.

She serves as secretary of the Atlantic County Workforce Development Board, board chairwoman of the Youth Investment Council, as well as a board member of the Atlantic City Arts Foundation.

