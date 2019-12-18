WILDWOOD — Country music fans in South Jersey have another reason to celebrate.
Wildwood will host the Barefoot Country Music Fest from June 19 - 21 on the beach at Lincoln Avenue, according to a press release from the city.
The more than 30 artists for the inaugural festival will be announced on Jan. 7, and "early bird" tickets will go on sale Jan. 10, according to the release, which promises a mix of "country music's biggest stars" as well as up-and-coming artists.
"We're grateful for the opportunity to host BCMF in a beloved vacation destination like Wildwood and appreciate the tremendous cooperation and support of the current administration, Mayor Ernie Troiano and current Commissioner, and future Mayor, Pete Byron, for all they've done to make this incredible event a reality," said Rob Pedlow of Southern Entertainment, which is organizing the festival.
In addition to the Barefoot Country Music Fest, Boots on the Beach will return to Wildwood, scheduled for Sept. 18, 19 and 20.
