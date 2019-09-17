Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney, (left) Cape May County Freeholder director Gerald Thornton (center) and Wildwood mayor Ernie Troiano, inspect the crumbling concrete of the Wildwood Boardwalk. Sweeney, Thornton, Trioiano and other local officials, toured the underside of the Wildwood Boardwalk south of the Convention Center Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019, to inspect the deterioration the structure is suffering and to announce proposed legislation to treat boardwalks as roadways for public infrastructure spending. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney, (center) State Senator Bob Andrzejczak, (center right) Wildwood mayor Ernie Troiano (center left) and other local officials, toured the underside of the Wildwood Boardwalk south of the Convention Center Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019, to inspect the deterioration the structure is suffering and to announce proposed legislation to treat boardwalks as roadways for public infrastructure spending. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Areas of the Wildwood Boardwalk south of the convention are crumbling. New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney, State Senator Bob Andrzejczak, Wildwood mayor Ernie Troiano and other local officials, toured the underside of the Wildwood Boardwalk south of the Convention Center Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019, to inspect the deterioration the structure is suffering and to announce proposed legislation to treat boardwalks as roadways for public infrastructure spending. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano, right, points out damage on the underside of the Boardwalk to state Senate President Steve Sweeney, center, Cape May County Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton and other local officials Tuesday.
Areas of the Wildwood Boardwalk south of the convention are crumbling. New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney, State Senator Bob Andrzejczak, Wildwood mayor Ernie Troiano and other local officials, toured the underside of the Wildwood Boardwalk south of the Convention Center Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019, to inspect the deterioration the structure is suffering and to announce proposed legislation to treat boardwalks as roadways for public infrastructure spending. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Wildwood, Cape May County and state officials tour the underside of the Boardwalk on Tuesday to see why the structure needs to be replaced. Officials and media were shown crumbling cement structural supports and hanging metal reinforcement pieces, as pictured below.
New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney, (right) and Wildwood mayor Ernie Troiano inspect the crumbling concrete of the Wildwood Boardwalk. Sweeney, Troiano and other local officials, toured the underside of the Wildwood Boardwalk south of the Convention Center Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019, to inspect the deterioration the structure is suffering and to announce proposed legislation to treat boardwalks as roadways for public infrastructure spending. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney, (center) State Senator Bob Andrzejczak (left) Wildwood mayor Ernie Troiano (right) and other local officials, toured the underside of the Wildwood Boardwalk south of the Convention Center Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019, to inspect the deterioration the structure is suffering and to announce proposed legislation to treat boardwalks as roadways for public infrastructure spending. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
From left, NJ State Senator Bob Andrzejczak, Assemblyman Matt Milan, New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney, Wildwood mayor Ernie Troiano and Cape May County Freeholder director Gerald Thornton, walk the Wildwood Boardwalk south of the Convention Center. Local officials, toured the underside of the Wildwood Boardwalk south of the Convention Center Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019, to inspect the deterioration the structure is suffering and to announce proposed legislation to treat boardwalks as roadways for public infrastructure spending. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney, State Senator Bob Andrzejczak, Wildwood mayor Ernie Troiano and other local officials, toured the underside of the Wildwood Boardwalk south of the Convention Center Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019, to inspect the deterioration the structure is suffering and to announce proposed legislation to treat boardwalks as roadways for public infrastructure spending. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Wildwood mayor Ernie Troiano, speaks to the media during the boardwalk tour. New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney, State Senator Bob Andrzejczak, Wildwood mayor Ernie Troiano and other local officials, toured the underside of the Wildwood Boardwalk south of the Convention Center Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019, to inspect the deterioration the structure is suffering and to announce proposed legislation to treat boardwalks as roadways for public infrastructure spending. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Areas of the Wildwood Boardwalk south of the convention are crumbling. New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney, State Senator Bob Andrzejczak, Wildwood mayor Ernie Troiano and other local officials, toured the underside of the Wildwood Boardwalk south of the Convention Center Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019, to inspect the deterioration the structure is suffering and to announce proposed legislation to treat boardwalks as roadways for public infrastructure spending. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney, State Senator Bob Andrzejczak, Wildwood mayor Ernie Troiano and other local officials, toured the underside of the Wildwood Boardwalk south of the Convention Center Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019, to inspect the deterioration the structure is suffering and to announce proposed legislation to treat boardwalks as roadways for public infrastructure spending. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
New Jersey Senate president Steve Sweeney speaks to the media during the boardwalk tour. New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney, State Senator Bob Andrzejczak, Wildwood mayor Ernie Troiano and other local officials, toured the underside of the Wildwood Boardwalk south of the Convention Center Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019, to inspect the deterioration the structure is suffering and to announce proposed legislation to treat boardwalks as roadways for public infrastructure spending. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney, (center) State Senator Bob Andrzejczak (left), State Assemblyman Matt Milan (right) and other local officials, toured the underside of the Wildwood Boardwalk south of the Convention Center Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019, to inspect the deterioration the structure is suffering and to announce proposed legislation to treat boardwalks as roadways for public infrastructure spending. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney, (left) Cape May County Freeholder director Gerald Thornton (center) and Wildwood mayor Ernie Troiano, inspect the crumbling concrete of the Wildwood Boardwalk. Sweeney, Thornton, Trioiano and other local officials, toured the underside of the Wildwood Boardwalk south of the Convention Center Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019, to inspect the deterioration the structure is suffering and to announce proposed legislation to treat boardwalks as roadways for public infrastructure spending. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney, (center) State Senator Bob Andrzejczak, (center right) Wildwood mayor Ernie Troiano (center left) and other local officials, toured the underside of the Wildwood Boardwalk south of the Convention Center Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019, to inspect the deterioration the structure is suffering and to announce proposed legislation to treat boardwalks as roadways for public infrastructure spending. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Areas of the Wildwood Boardwalk south of the convention are crumbling. New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney, State Senator Bob Andrzejczak, Wildwood mayor Ernie Troiano and other local officials, toured the underside of the Wildwood Boardwalk south of the Convention Center Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019, to inspect the deterioration the structure is suffering and to announce proposed legislation to treat boardwalks as roadways for public infrastructure spending. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano, right, points out damage on the underside of the Boardwalk to state Senate President Steve Sweeney, center, Cape May County Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton and other local officials Tuesday.
Dale Gerhard / for The Press
Areas of the Wildwood Boardwalk south of the convention are crumbling. New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney, State Senator Bob Andrzejczak, Wildwood mayor Ernie Troiano and other local officials, toured the underside of the Wildwood Boardwalk south of the Convention Center Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019, to inspect the deterioration the structure is suffering and to announce proposed legislation to treat boardwalks as roadways for public infrastructure spending. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Wildwood, Cape May County and state officials tour the underside of the Boardwalk on Tuesday to see why the structure needs to be replaced. Officials and media were shown crumbling cement structural supports and hanging metal reinforcement pieces, as pictured below.
Dale Gerhard / For The Press
New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney, (right) and Wildwood mayor Ernie Troiano inspect the crumbling concrete of the Wildwood Boardwalk. Sweeney, Troiano and other local officials, toured the underside of the Wildwood Boardwalk south of the Convention Center Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019, to inspect the deterioration the structure is suffering and to announce proposed legislation to treat boardwalks as roadways for public infrastructure spending. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney, (center) State Senator Bob Andrzejczak (left) Wildwood mayor Ernie Troiano (right) and other local officials, toured the underside of the Wildwood Boardwalk south of the Convention Center Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019, to inspect the deterioration the structure is suffering and to announce proposed legislation to treat boardwalks as roadways for public infrastructure spending. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
From left, NJ State Senator Bob Andrzejczak, Assemblyman Matt Milan, New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney, Wildwood mayor Ernie Troiano and Cape May County Freeholder director Gerald Thornton, walk the Wildwood Boardwalk south of the Convention Center. Local officials, toured the underside of the Wildwood Boardwalk south of the Convention Center Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019, to inspect the deterioration the structure is suffering and to announce proposed legislation to treat boardwalks as roadways for public infrastructure spending. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney, State Senator Bob Andrzejczak, Wildwood mayor Ernie Troiano and other local officials, toured the underside of the Wildwood Boardwalk south of the Convention Center Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019, to inspect the deterioration the structure is suffering and to announce proposed legislation to treat boardwalks as roadways for public infrastructure spending. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Wildwood mayor Ernie Troiano, speaks to the media during the boardwalk tour. New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney, State Senator Bob Andrzejczak, Wildwood mayor Ernie Troiano and other local officials, toured the underside of the Wildwood Boardwalk south of the Convention Center Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019, to inspect the deterioration the structure is suffering and to announce proposed legislation to treat boardwalks as roadways for public infrastructure spending. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Areas of the Wildwood Boardwalk south of the convention are crumbling. New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney, State Senator Bob Andrzejczak, Wildwood mayor Ernie Troiano and other local officials, toured the underside of the Wildwood Boardwalk south of the Convention Center Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019, to inspect the deterioration the structure is suffering and to announce proposed legislation to treat boardwalks as roadways for public infrastructure spending. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney, State Senator Bob Andrzejczak, Wildwood mayor Ernie Troiano and other local officials, toured the underside of the Wildwood Boardwalk south of the Convention Center Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019, to inspect the deterioration the structure is suffering and to announce proposed legislation to treat boardwalks as roadways for public infrastructure spending. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
New Jersey Senate president Steve Sweeney speaks to the media during the boardwalk tour. New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney, State Senator Bob Andrzejczak, Wildwood mayor Ernie Troiano and other local officials, toured the underside of the Wildwood Boardwalk south of the Convention Center Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019, to inspect the deterioration the structure is suffering and to announce proposed legislation to treat boardwalks as roadways for public infrastructure spending. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney, (center) State Senator Bob Andrzejczak (left), State Assemblyman Matt Milan (right) and other local officials, toured the underside of the Wildwood Boardwalk south of the Convention Center Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019, to inspect the deterioration the structure is suffering and to announce proposed legislation to treat boardwalks as roadways for public infrastructure spending. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
WILDWOOD — State legislators announced Tuesday a bill to include boardwalks in the state’s definition of public highways so New Jersey Transportation Trust Fund money can be used to rebuild the crumbling older structures, including in this Cape May County town where special Boardwalk funding recently was denied by the governor.
The bill also would revise the fund’s aid formula to include boardwalk mileage and would allocate $4 million a year for 10 years to the maintenance, reconstruction, repair and construction of boardwalks.
The measure was introduced last week, and Senate President Steve Sweeney said he will fast-track its movement through the Senate.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
ATLANTIC CITY — For nearly 30 years, Bob Pantalena has spent several hours a day walking up …
“This would cover boardwalks throughout the entire state,” said state Sen. Bob Andrzejczak.
Andrzejczak and Assemblymen Bruce Land and Matt Milam, all D-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, had previously sponsored a bill to give a $4 million special appropriation every year for 15 years to Wildwood to replace its boardwalk.
It was passed by the Legislature but vetoed by Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, who questioned the bill’s constitutionality.
“I’m an ironworker for a living. I absolutely understand this. It’s got to be rebuilt completely,” Sweeney said as he took an under-the-Boardwalk tour.
WILDWOOD — Mayor Ernie Troiano said Saturday he was “disappointed beyond words” by a veto by…
Wildwood’s iconic oceanfront structure has stood for almost 100 years, acting as a walkway and a roadway for tramcars, emergency vehicles and trucks. Sweeney and a retinue of municipal, county and state officials and media saw crumbling cement structural supports and metal reinforcement pieces hanging.
Mayor Ernie Troiano said the city in the past two weeks had to ban the tramcars that carry tourists from the worst section close to the Convention Center.
“This county generates $550 million annually to the state,” Sweeney said, in taxes mostly from the tourism industry. “We’re asking for $4 million a year back. That’s a hell of a deal.”
MARGATE — Glenn Klotz says he will live to stand on a boardwalk in his hometown.
Wildwood’s Boardwalk is not the only area in need of major repairs. Atlantic City’s Boardwalk is in need of $50 million worth of repairs, Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. has said.
Sweeney acknowledged Murphy may also veto this bill but said he’s going to give him another chance to step up and help the state’s tourism industry.
“When (Murphy) vetoed the bill, no one knew what this looked like,” Sweeney said of the structural problems. “When you look up top, it looks perfectly normal.”
Murphy is on a trip to India, so Andrzejczak said he has been unable to gauge the governor’s support for the bill. But he was disappointed Murphy didn’t see the need to bolster South Jersey’s tourism economy with investment in a Boardwalk that is so important to visitors.
The investment will hold up for a long time, Sweeney said.
“If this was built in 1926, I think we got our money’s worth,” he said.
In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.